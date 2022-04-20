Ceilândia vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

Time to turn the key. After the victory over Ceará away from home, the first in the Brasileirão, at the weekend, the Botafogo debut in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday against Ceilândia, at 21:30, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the first leg of the third phase.

With the enthusiastic crowd, coach Luís Castro won three new reinforcements already regularized and duly related: midfielder Tchê Tchê, ex-Atlético-MG; midfielder Lucas Fernandes, who came from Portimonense; and striker Gustavo Sauer, who had been standing out with the Boavista-POR shirt.

Matheus Nascimento is also available again. On the other hand, Botafogo will not be able to count on Luís Oyama and Victor Cuesta, who have already played for Mirassol and Internacional, respectively, in this Copa do Brasil. Gatito Fernández and Carli are still out with physical problems.

Luís Castro did not give any indication of the team he will send to the field, but he may opt for some changes due to the busy week of travel – Romildo and Barreto may receive a chance.

In addition to the spot for the round of 16, there will also be a prize for BRL 3 million. The return game is only scheduled for May 12, at 9:30 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos. Fogão entered this stage directly for having won the Series B title in 2021.

Botafogo embezzlement

Goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, with knee pain, and defender Joel Carli, in transition after an ankle problem, are out. Carlinhos (ligament injury in the left knee) and Rafael (complete rupture of the Achilles tendon) are recovering from surgery. Luís Oyama and Victor Cuesta will also not be able to play because they have already played for another team in this Copa do Brasil.

The opponent – ​​Ceilândia

State runner-up, Ceilândia got here eliminating Londrina (2-0 win at home) and Avaí (2-1 triumph in Florianópolis). The Federal District team, however, lost important pieces in relation to the team that reached the Candangão final, such as the attacking midfielder Cabralzinho.

tickets

The Mané Garrincha Stadium must have a good presence of public – more than 20 thousand tickets had already been sold until this Tuesday. Tickets are still on sale online, at Barbearia Elvis units at JK Shopping and Taguatinga Shopping and at Loja do Botafogo at 308 Sul.

Where to watch Ceilândia vs Botafogo

TV Globo broadcasts the game to RJ, DF, ES, MG, PE, MA, PI, RN and PB, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Junior and Roger Flores – Janette Arcanjo is located at Central do Apito. SporTV 2 and Premiere also show Ceilândia x Botafogo on pay TV.

Arbitration

The CBF designated a trio from the Santa Catarina Football Federation. the referee is Braulio da Silva Machado, from the FIFA team, and the assistants are Alex dos Santos and Johnny Barros de Oliveira. The fourth referee will be Rodrigo Batista Raposo, from DF. There is no VAR at this stage of the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET

CEILAND X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Mané Garrincha

Date-Time: 04/20/2022 – 21:30

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

Tickets: BilheteriaDigital.com

Where to watch: Globo (RJ, DF, ES, MG, PE, MA, PI, RN and PB), SporTV 2 and Premiere

CEYLAND: Matheus Kayser; Gabriel Arantes, Gabriel Vidal, Medeiros and China; Werick, Fernando Gomes, Matheus Falero and Peninha; Hywri and Roberto Pítio – Coach: Adelson de Almeida.

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Saravia, Sampaio, Kanu and Daniel Borges; Barreto, Patrick de Paula and Romildo; Diego Gonçalves, Erison and Victor Sá – Coach: Luís Castro.