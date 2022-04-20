Ceilândia x Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

The Copa do Brasil will start for Botafogo! The traditional alvinegro from Rio de Janeiro will play the first game in this edition of the tournament at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, against Ceilândia, at Mané Garrincha. The Federal District team is one of the surprises of this phase of the competition.

Just by reaching the third stage, Ceilândia has already made history. It is the first time that the club goes beyond the second phase of the Copa do Brasil. On top of that, Gato Preto has already secured a million-dollar prize, which is essential for the club’s aspirations in a season with a full calendar. Until the end of 2022, Ceilândia will still play in the Série D of the Brasileirão and the Copa Verde.

Botafogo arrives packed after the great performance last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship, in the debut of the new coach, Luís Castro. The cariocas arrived in Brasília reinforced with the latest signings: midfielder Tchê Tchê, midfielder Lucas Fernandes and striker Gustavo Sauer. All are related to the match.

Streaming: on Globo, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Janette Arcanjo, Júnior and Roger Flores; and on SporTV, with narration by Jader Rocha and commentary by PC Vasconcellos and Petkovic.

The team that goes to the field against Botafogo must be very different from the holders who left playing against Londrina and Avaí. That’s because the team suffered a breakdown soon after the runner-up in Candangão, losing several key players in the campaign, such as Romarinho, the team’s top scorer.

Some players, such as midfielder Tarta and midfielder Cabralzinho, reinforced Brasiliense. Others did not renew their contract after the end of their ties with Ceilândia. With that, coach Adelson de Almeida should send to the field the same team that debuted with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica-MS in Serie D.

Probable lineup: Matheus Kayser; Gabriel Arantes, Medeiros, Liel and China; Werick, Fernando Gomes, Matheus Falero, Filipinho and Thiago Magno; Roberto Pitio.

Who is out: no one

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

In the visiting team, the tendency for big news is on the bench, and not on the starting 11. The club listed three reinforcements that have not yet debuted with the white shirt: Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Gustavo Sauer. The crowd is excited to see the new hires in action.

On the other hand, there are also absences: Gatito remains out of action, with pain in his right knee. Two other names join him on the casualty list: defender Victor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama. Both have already competed in the Copa do Brasil for other clubs and are barred by the regulations.

Probable starting lineup: Diego Loureiro; Saravia, Sampaio, Kanu and Daniel Borges; Patrick de Paula, Romildo, Lucas Piazon and Chay; Victor Sa and Erison.

Who is out: Carlinhos (left knee postoperative period), Gatito (right knee pain) and Rafael (left Achilles tendon postoperative period); Joel Carli (in transition); Cuesta and Oyama (regulation).