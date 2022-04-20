Celebrities who recovered after being diagnosed with aphasia

The diagnosis of aphasia was what led actor Bruce Willis and cartoonist Angeli to walk away from their respective careers. But did you know that it is possible to recover from illness?

Celebrities like Emilia Clarke and Sharon Stone are among the celebrities who managed to regain speech and other cognitive skills after diagnosis. Check the list.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke had aphasia in 2011 after operating on an aneurysm at age 24 Image: AFP

Emilia Clarke suffered in 2011, after having while recovering from a delicate surgery to treat an aneurysm. Doctors told her that if she was well after two weeks, her chances of a full recovery would be high. But after that deadline, she lost part of her ability to communicate:

“One night, after I passed this deadline, a nurse woke me up and, as part of the cognitive exercises, asked my name. My name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, but [naquele momento] I couldn’t remember. Instead, words that didn’t make sense came out of my mouth, and I panicked.”

However, in her case, the aphasia only lasted a week. She recovered with the help of speech therapy and physical therapy, and then founded SameYou, an institution focused on helping patients recover from brain injuries.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone had aphasia in 2001 after suffering a stroke. Image: Reproduction

In 2001, Sharon Stone suffered a stroke at home and was in critical condition: she had a brain hemorrhage for nine days and doctors claimed that the actress only had a 1% chance of surviving.

She managed to recover from the bleeding, but when she left the hospital she could no longer read and stuttered nonstop, configuring aphasia. Sharon Stone has recovered after months of treatment, and in an interview with ABC says: “I worked hard to open up other parts of my mind. Now I’m stronger. I have brain damage and I need to deal with it.”

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh had a brain tumor in 2015, and one of the symptoms was aphasia Image: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Actress Kate Walsh discovered a brain tumor the size of a lemon in 2015. She claims that it was not a malignant tumor, and that one of the symptoms was aphasia:

“I couldn’t form words, I couldn’t form thoughts. It started out subtle, but it became very apparent, very quickly,” he explained in an interview with the Today show in 2017. His recovery took nine months.

Randy Travis

Country singer Randy Travis lives with aphasia and continues to produce music Image: Getty Images

Country singer Randy Travis had a series of health problems in 2013: he had to be resuscitated after suffering from cardiomyopathy, he fell into a coma and suffered a serious stroke. Aphasia was a sequel to that period, with which the musician lives to this day.

In his 2019 book, Travis recalls, “I wanted to scream, but I couldn’t form words, no sound came out of my mouth.”

Despite still living with aphasia, the singer is making progress: last year, he released his first song since his diagnosis.