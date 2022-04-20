CERN to restart particle accelerator in search of dark matter | CERN

Scientists at the European Particle Physics Laboratory (CERN) will launch the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) this week after the particle accelerator shuts down for maintenance, which was delayed due to COVID-19. . This is the particle accelerator that discovered the Higgs boson particle.

Restarting the LHC is a complex procedure. “It’s not pushing a button”, says Rende Steerenberg, responsible for the operations control room. “It comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness.”

Potential challenges include finding an obstruction, materials shrinking due to a temperature swing near 300°C, as well as potential difficulties with the thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they flow through the accelerator. .

The system has to work “like an orchestra”, points out Steerenberg. “For the beam to travel through the accelerator, the magnets need to do their job at the right time,” he explains.

The set of LHC collisions observed at CERN between 2010 and 2013 provided evidence for the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson which, together with its energy field, is considered vital for the formation of the universe after the big Bang – 13.7 billion years ago.

However, there is still much to discover. Physicists hope that the LHC’s resumption of collisions will help in the search for dark matter”, which is beyond the visible universe. Dark matter is believed to be five times more prevalent than ordinary matter, but it does not absorb, reflect or emit light. So far, the investigations have not brought any news on this matter.







Back in 2015, when the LHC reopened after the period of operation from 2010 to 2013, one of the goals was to investigate the nature of dark matter and dark energy (which together make up 95% of the Universe).

“We are going to drastically increase the number of collisions and, therefore, the probability of making new discoveries”, says Steerenberg, who adds that the particle accelerator should operate until 2025-2027, when it will be shut down again.