CERN to restart particle accelerator in search of dark matter | CERN

Scientists at the European Particle Physics Laboratory (CERN) will launch the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) this week after the particle accelerator shuts down for maintenance, which was delayed due to COVID-19. . This is the particle accelerator that discovered the Higgs boson particle.

