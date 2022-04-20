Check out everything coming to Netflix in May

At Netflix premieres in may were made public. Among the news are series, movies, anime and more. Check out what’s coming to streaming soon below.

In time: the dates of the schedule of the Netflix premieres in may may vary without notice.

Netflix premieres in May: series

Stranger Things 4, Volume 1 (5/27/2022)

Darkness returns to Hawkins, bringing disturbing memories, terror and the threat of war.

Brotherhood: Season 2 (5/11/2022)

After a deadly rebellion, Edson (Seu Jorge) and Cristina (Naruna Costa) face new enemies and threats that test the bond between the two.

Who Killed Sarah? – Season 3 (5/18/2022)

Last season, enemies became allies and the truth finally came out. But Alex becomes obsessed with a new enigma: what happened to Sara?

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (5/20/2022)

Sinister worlds, violence and mysteries await you in the third season of this Emmy-winning animated anthology. Directed by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

The Power and the Law (5/13/2022)

An idealistic and innovative lawyer uses the back seat of his car, a Lincoln, as his office. Based on Michael Connelly’s bestsellers.

Supermoms: Season 6 (5/10/2022)

Balance between personal and professional life? What is that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val work overtime to solve problems at home and at work!

Welcome to Eden (5/6/2022)

A group of young people go to a party on a paradise island, but end up living in hell.

El Marginal – The Outsider: Season 5 (4/5/2022)

In the final season, Miguel seeks redemption behind bars. Outside, Diosito struggles to make a living. A cult could be the end of Puente Viejo.

The Circle: USA – Season 4 (4/5/2022 – 25/5/2022 weekly)

Talkative, full of falsehoods and secretly famous. Meet this season’s players and place your bets: who will take the prize?

The Pentavirate (5/5/2022)

A secret society has influenced world events for centuries and now faces a dangerous threat from within. Will a reporter be able to save the day?

The Sound of Magic (5/6/2022)

A mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

Empire of Ostentation: Season 2 (5/13/2022)

Crushes, friendships and frills run wild in the party-filled life of this group of wealthy Asians and Americans of Asian origin in Los Angeles.

Love on the Spectrum: USA (5/18/2022)

In this romantic docuseries, people on the autism spectrum seek love and grapple with the dynamic world of dating and relationships.

Love and Other Dramas (5/21/2022)

Love is bittersweet and life is full of ups and downs. These are the stories of the people who live and work on the bustling island of Jeju.

Netflix Premieres in May: Movies

The Soldier Who Was Not (5/11/2022)

Two British agents devise a bizarre strategy to outwit the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of disinformation and starring Colin Firth.

Back to Prom (5/13/2022)

After being in a coma for 20 years because of a stunt gone wrong, a woman wants to live her high school dream: to be prom queen.

Opposites Always Attract (5/6/2022)

Reunited after a decade, two very different police officers (Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte) investigate a murder in a divided city, which hides a grand conspiracy.

Thar (5/6/2022)

A murder and gruesome torture plot rocks a quiet desert town. It’s a chance for a veteran cop to prove his worth.

Blade Runner 2049 (5/1/2022)

The contents of a secret tomb catch the eye of a powerful businessman, who sends replicant hunter K (Ryan Gosling) on ​​a quest to find a lost legend.

The Widows (5/12/2022)

Four widows decide to commit a robbery to pay off the astronomical debt left by their criminal husbands. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell.

Elis (25/5/2022)

This musical biography follows the ups and downs of the career and life of singer Elis Regina (Andréia Horta), who rose to fame in the bossa nova era.

Servant of the People – The Movie (5/17/2022)

The president joins the former prime minister to stabilize the economy and confront the oligarchy that controls the country behind the scenes. Starring Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Divine Divas (5/9/2022)

Eight iconic stars of Teatro Rival, stage for the first generation of transvestite artists in Brazil, share stories of the expression and revolution of the 1960s. Directed by Leandra Leal.

The Two Irenes (5/16/2022)

A shy young woman discovers a shocking secret: her father has a second family and an outgoing daughter who is his namesake.

Cleveland kidnapping (5/15/2022)

In this true-life drama, young Michelle Knight is kidnapped and held captive for 11 years, finding the courage to survive in the midst of terrible adversity.

Jackass 4.5 (5/6/2022)

Follow the Jackass crew and their antics in daring and never-before-seen scenes.

One Second (5/22/2022)

During the Chinese Cultural Revolution, a man escapes from a forced labor camp in search of a film with his daughter’s image.

Many Men in One (5/1/2022)

A crook (Vladimir Brichta) who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a privileged woman (Alice Braga) who is trapped in an unhappy union.

Netflix Premieres in May: Documentaries and Specials

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’m here! (5/19/2022)

After the success of A Sogra que te Pariu, Rodrigo Sant’Anna debuts his first stand-up on Netflix, telling his trajectory and introducing new characters such as Tinho, the cherry tomato, Mãe na Pandemia, Mulher do Site de Busca and Peru de Natal.

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime That Stopped Argentina (5/19/2022)

This documentary investigates the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shocked Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

Netflix Premieres in May: Kids and Family

The Boss Baby: Back to the Cradle (5/19/2022)

As an adult, Ted Templeton Jr. uses Tina’s magic formula to transform back into Bossies. But returning to Baby Corp won’t be child’s play.

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark (5/26/2022)

Realizing that the power of the crystals is waning, Zipp sets out on a quest to find out why.

Octonauts: Planet Mission: Season 2 (5/2/2022)

Captain Polar Pole, Kwazii and the rest of the crew set off on exciting missions around the world to protect other animals.

Sailor Moon S: Season 1 (5/18/2022)

The guardians resume normal school life, but a dream of Rei’s heralds a terrible threat.

Sailor Moon S: Season 2 (5/18/2022)

When Sailor Pluto, Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune unite, Sailor Moon acquires new powers and transforms into Super Sailor Moon.

Netflix Premieres in May: Anime

Vampire in the Garden (5/16/2022)

Despite their deadly enmity, a human girl and a vampire queen set out in search of a paradise where both species coexist in peace.

One Piece (5/22/2022)

With the battle for control of Alabasta over, Luffy and the crew prepare for new and dangerous adventures on the famous Great Route.

Netflix premieres in May: games

Townsmen: A New Kingdom (Coming Soon)

Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do everything to keep the people happy… Who knew running a kingdom would be so difficult?

Dragon Up (Coming Soon)

Collect rare dragons and help them relive their magic in this amazingly colorful looking incremental adventure game!

Moonlighter (Coming Soon)

During the day, run a shop in an idyllic village. At night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unravel mysteries in this adventure that brings the best of both worlds.



