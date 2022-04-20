Sports

Check out the three options to watch the match between Corinthians and Portuguesa for the Copa do Brasil

This Wednesday, starting at 9:30 pm, Corinthians will face Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Fans who cannot visit Estádio do Café, in Londrina, will have three transmission options.

Timão’s debut in the national competition will be televised on an open channel, on TV Globe, for the states of São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Ceará, Pará, Amazonas, Rondônia, Acre, Roraima and Amapá, in addition to the cities of Araxá, Uberaba, Uberlândia, Ituiutaba and Petrolina. The narration will be by Cléber Machado and the comments by Casagrande and Caio Ribeiro, with Sálvio Spinola in Central do Apito.

At the SportTVa closed channel of Rede Globo, and in Premiere, pay-per-view system, the game is broadcast throughout Brazil. In the first mentioned alternative, the narration is by Milton Leite and the comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

THE My Helm It also offers three other options to keep the fans up to date. Check out:

  • Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;
  • Streaming on YouTube, starting at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;
  • Broadcast on Cola, Fiel, second channel of the My Timmanor on YouTube, starting at 6:30 pm, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium.

See more at: Broadcasting games and Copa do Brasil.

