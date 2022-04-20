Check the operation of state services on Tiradentes holiday

This Thursday (21) is celebrated the national holiday of Tiradentes, or Inconfidência Day. As a result, some state services may have changed opening hours on this date.

In the State of SP, the general and sectorial rules of health security will remain the same as in the transition phase and valid for the 645 municipalities. Municipalities have the autonomy to determine strictness of restrictions according to the local circumstances of the pandemic and hospital capacity.

All economic activities must comply with the sectoral health security protocols provided for in the SP Plan (saopaulo.sp.gov.br/planosp/). See below what opens and what closes and program yourself.

Health

During the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21, state hospitals maintain normal operation for urgent and emergency care, both in emergency rooms and in the hospitalization and surgical centers.

Tomorrow (21), only the Pró-Sangue de Osasco donation post will be open, from 8 am to 4:30 pm. On Friday (22), all units are open, and on Saturday (23), only the stations in Osasco, Mandaqui and Dante will be open from 8 am to 4 pm. For more information, visit: www.prosangue.sp.gov.br.

The Elderly Reference Center (CRI Norte) will be closed this Thursday, with regular service on Friday and Saturday. The Paulista Institute of Geriatrics and Gerontology (IPGG), in the east of the capital, returns to activities on Monday (25), from 7 am to 7 pm.

The Specialty Medical Clinics (AMEs) will not attend on holidays and on Friday (22). The outpatient clinics Araçatuba, Bauru, Campinas, Caraguatatuba, Dracena, Franca, Ituverava, Mogi das Cruzes, Ourinhos, Praia Grande, Presidente Prudente, Promissão, Santo André, São José do Rio Preto, Sorocaba, Taboão da Serra, Tupã and CRI Zona Norte will hold service on Saturday (23). The other units return to activities on Monday.

The units of Pharmacy Dose Certa will not have office on Thursday (21), attending normally on Friday. The Specialized Medicines Pharmacies (FME), popularly known as “high cost”, do not have hours on Thursday, with resumption of service on Friday (22) at the units Mogi das Cruzes, Maria Zélia, Vila Mariana, Guarulhos, Hospital de Base, Hospital João Paulo II, Franco da Rocha, Votuporanga, Instituto Emílio Ribas, Presidente Prudente, Bauru, Sorocaba, São João da Boa Vista, Campinas – Setembrino and Bauru.

Saves time

Poupatempo stations will be closed on April 21, 22 and 23 due to the national holiday in celebration of Inconfidência Day. Poupatempo continues to offer services through online channels – www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br portal, Poupatempo Digital app and self-service totems.

On Monday (25), the more than 130 units across the state will return to work normally for face-to-face service, through mandatory prior scheduling of date and time through digital platforms.

In electronic channels, the citizen has almost 200 online services, such as the renewal of CNH, Digital Work Card, Unemployment Insurance, vehicle licensing, Covid-19 vaccination card, among others.

It is worth remembering that calls at Poupatempo stations are only carried out for services that depend on the presence of the citizen to be completed, such as RG (first copy and renewal with data change), interstate transfer and change in vehicle characteristics, for example. .

For information, consultation of the address and opening hours of the units, citizens can access the portal www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br or the Poupatempo Digital app.

CPTM, Metro and EMTU

On the holiday in Tiradentes, between Thursday (21/04) and Sunday (24/04)the companies linked to the Metropolitan Transport Department (STM) will have a change in circulation. The operation will be monitored and, if necessary, more trains will be added to the lines and buses to the streets.

CPTM – On Thursday (21/04), all CPTM lines will operate from 4 am to midnight, with average intervals scheduled for Sunday. On Friday (22/04), the operation will be a normal business day. On the 23rd and 24th of April, the average intervals will be the normal ones scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. If necessary, the company will have trains available at peak times.

EMTU – On the Tiradentes holiday (21/04), the operation of all lines will be equivalent to the Sunday schedule. On 04/22, services will follow Saturday’s schedule, with reinforcements on some lines in Baixada Santista. On the 23rd and 24th of April, the schedule will be normal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Detailed information on departure times and itineraries can be obtained on the website emtu.sp.gov.br or on the EMTU app available for iOS and Android.

Subway – Lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver will operate on a Saturday on Thursday (21/04). On Friday (22/04), the operation will normally follow the schedule of one business day. On the 23rd and 24th of April, trains will be offered similar to the one that runs on a Saturday. The operation will also be monitored throughout the holiday to make more trains available, according to demand.

ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade – On Lines 4-Yellow and 5-Lilac, the offer of trains will be the same as on Sunday, 04/21. On Friday (22/04), the operation is the same as on a normal business day. On the 23/04th, the operation will normally continue to Saturday. On Sunday (24/04), Line 4-Yellow will have the Paese system, from 4:40 am to 2:00 pm, to assist the transport of passengers due to signaling tests, returning to normal operation after that time. Line 5-Lilac will have normal operation from Sunday on 04/24.

Lines 8-Diamond and 9-Emerald will operate normally from 4 am to midnight throughout the period. Due to improvements and scheduled maintenance services, the Line 8-Diamante trains will operate, on Thursday (21/04) and Sunday (24/04), with a 20-minute interval between Itapevi and Barueri and 10 minutes on the Barueri to Júlio Prestes stretch.

Tickets – Since the end of 2020, the ticket for admission to CPTM and Metro is a QR Code. Passengers can purchase the QR Code digital ticket by cell phone, without the need to print. The purchase can be made through the TOP app or WhatsApp using the official TOP channel. Just add the number (11) 3888-2200 to your cell phone contacts, request service and follow the guidelines.

Another option is to buy the digital ticket printed at the self-service machines (ATM) inside the stations with a debit card. It is important to be careful when storing tickets that will not be used immediately so as not to damage the paper.

bikes – On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, passengers can board with their conventional and also electric bicycles of similar size to the conventional ones on the Metro, CPTM and the ViaQuatro and ViaMobilidade concessionaires. On working days, from Monday to Friday, boarding is allowed between 10 am and 4 pm and from 9 pm until the end of the operation. Boarding the bike on the train is only allowed in the last car, with a limit of four bikes per trip.

know

The Call Center (telephone 0800 055 0195) is open 24 hours a day, as well as the emergency telephone number 195. At the Virtual Agency (https://agenciavirtual.sabesp.com.br/home), where you can consult information about accounts and accessing other services, the service is also available 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Online chat service will not be available on Thursday (21). On Friday (22), it will work from 8 am to 9 pm and, on Saturday (23), from 8 am to 4 pm, through the link: https://sabesp-chat.sabesp.com.br/#/.

Sabesp Soluções Ambientais (0800 771 2482) and the Ombudsman (0800 055 0565) will not be working on Thursday (21). On Friday (22), the service will be from 8 am to 18 pm. Both services do not operate on Saturdays.

agencies

Also not open on this holiday in Tiradentes (21) are Sabesp’s customer service agencies at Poupatempo (including on Saturdays); Uncomplicates SP; Rede Fácil branches in Guarulhos; the coast and the interior of the state; agencies and kiosks in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region; Gaintempo branch in Barueri; and Resolve Fácil agency in Itapevi.

On Friday (22), agencies in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo will have service according to availability in the scheduling channels. The same scheme applies to the service kiosks of the RMSP and to the branches of the Easy Guarulhos Network, including on Saturdays.

Regarding the service in the interior of the State on Friday (22), only branches in the cities of the Lins region will be open and, in Vale do Ribeira, there will be hours on this day in the municipalities of Apiaí, Barra do Chapéu, Cananéia, Iguape , Ilha Comprida, Itaoca, Itapirapuã Paulista, Pariquera-Açu and Ribeira. There will also be office hours in the city of Cajuru.

Scheduling channels:

uncomplicates SP: descomplicasp.prefeitura.sp.gov.br

Saves time: www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br

Other agencies and kiosks: Sabesp.agendasp.sp.gov.br/eagenda.web/SABESP

State Civil Defense

The State Civil Defense will be available through the Emergency Management Center, by phone 2193 8888 and e-mail: Defesacivil@sp.gov.br.

Good plate

The units of the Bom Prato 25 de Março, Brás, Campos Elísios, Guaianases, Lapa and São Mateus Program will be open and working normally on the Tiradentes holiday (21). All other Bom Prato units will be closed on this date. On the 22nd, 23rd and 24th, the units will return to standard operation.

Farm

The Farm posts will be closed on Thursday and Friday (21 and 22), and will resume normal operation on Monday (25).

JUCESP

JUCESP will have face-to-face service suspended on the 21st and 22nd, and will resume normally on Monday (25th). However, its services will be available online at: www.institucional.jucesp.sp.org.br.

PAT and People’s Bank

The Banco do Povo and PAT units will close on the holiday and will also resume service on Monday (25).

CDHU

On holidays there will be no working hours at CDHU.