‘Coach’s finger’: with changes, Mancini decisive in victory for America

photo: Moor Panda/America Vagner Mancini played a decisive role in America’s 3-0 victory over CSA

After a very balanced first half and few chances to score, America needed to create more opportunities in the second half. More organized on the field and with more patience to exchange passes, Coelho came back better from the break, reaching the last third more often. In a corner play, at 11 minutes, der opened the scoring with a beautiful header.

The natural response to the goal was the advance of CSA and the retreat of America’s lines. With conscience, the mining team preserved the result. Until, in the 24th minute, Mancini’s “magic finger” came into action. First came Ral Cceres and Matheusinho. Shortly after, came forwards Carlos Alberto and Pedrinho.

The stirrings had an effect. In a very fast counterattack, Pedrinho activated Carlos Alberto on the left. Calmly, he called Juninho at the entrance to the area. The midfielder showed great game vision to trigger Matheusinho with great freedom, and the young attacking midfielder was cold to expand the score at the King Pel Stadium: 2 to 0.

There was still time for more. In the 44th minute, in a rehearsed play from set pieces, Pedrinho released a “bomb” from outside the area and had a deflection to score another one for America: 3 to 0. Vacancy in the round of 16 sent to Coelho in the Copa do Brasil Brazil.

Before facing CSA again, on May 10, America has other commitments. The first of them will take place at 4 pm on Sunday (24), against Santos, for the 3rd round of Srie A of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Vila Belmiro, in Santos.