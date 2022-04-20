Compilation movie premieres in May on Netflix – JBox

THE Netflix announced that the compilation film for the first season of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045entitled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable Warwill also arrive on the service, debuting on May 9, a few days before season two arrives. The movie was announced last yearand went through Japanese cinemas.

Check out the trailer:

this anime of Ghost in the Shell takes place in the year 2045 (the original saga is in 2029) when “an elite Japanese police unit conducts covert cyber operations after the collapse of global capitalism”.

Animation directors are the same as anime directors. ULTRAMAN, Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki. The studio is also the same, the Sola Digital Artswith the involvement of production IG (which produced the 1990s feature and everything from the animated franchise).

Ghost in the Shell

Koukaku Kidoutai

The dystopian atmosphere of The Ghost in the Shell takes place in the year 2029, in a world that has undergone a great technological evolution. But at the same time that humanity artificially prospered, it collapsed as a society and increased its inequalities. A fruit of the new technology is the cyborg Major Makoto Kusanagi, whom we accompany in her mission to solve cyber crimes and reflect on her real condition as a living being.

The original manga created by Masamune Shirow (released here by Editora JBC), was first published in 1989, winning a historic animation for cinema in 1995, currently available by Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Since then, other manga and anime sequels have been released, and even a live-action feature film starring Scarlett Johansson It hit theaters in 2017.

Other films in the franchise are available on Prime Video and fur look. JBC launched the manga in Brazil in December The Ghost in the Shell 1.5 and currently publishes the digital chapters of Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm. On DVD and Blu-ray, the original film was released here by Focus Filmes.