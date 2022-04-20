Complaints against Prevent Senior for ‘Covid kit’ were baseless

The Civil Police of São Paulo did not find evidence of homicides or attempted homicides carried out by doctors or employees of the health operator Prevent Senior in the application of medicines without proven effectiveness against Covid-19.

For delegate, doctors followed rules when prescribing drugs without proven effectiveness



Pedro França/Agência Senado



Journalist Guilherme Balza, from TV Globo and gives GloboNews, published a report in September 2021 that stated that Prevent Senior promoted a confidential study with the use of medicines without scientific proof in patients with suspected or diagnosed Covid-19. According to the report, there was a concealment of deaths of people medicated with chloroquine.

Based on the news, the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked the Civil Police to open an investigation to investigate the crimes of murder and attempted murder.

In a final report concluded this Monday (18/4), delegate Lisandrea Zonzini S. Colaboono stated that she found no evidence of crimes committed by employees of Prevent Senior.

According to her, doctors acted on the basis of various rules of the Ministry of Health and the Federal Council of Medicine that authorized the prescription of medicines that are part of the so-called “Covid-19 kit”, in addition to Provisional Measure 966/2020, which prevented the accountability of public officials during the epidemic.

“Criminalizing medical conduct, in this case, would be to condemn countless doctors and health workers who acted and lost their lives in this clash against this new virus hitherto unknown”, said the delegate.

The police officer also said that the expert reports made from the analysis of the victims’ medical records describe that the cause of death was Covid-19, but it is not possible to relate this result to the treatment applied. And the experts did not prove negligence, malpractice or recklessness.

And such facts are related to the beginning of the pandemic, when there were no large studies or defined treatment protocols against the disease, declared the delegate, citing that the doctors who prescribed chloroquine and other medicines did so based on initial recommendations from the Ministry of Health, the Federal Council of Medicine and the World Health Organization.

“This is a period in which, almost daily, recommendations were published by medical authorities, mainly affecting doctors who worked on the front of this disease, until now, not fully known”.

And the medicines were only given after patients or family members agreed with the measure, the delegate pointed out. She also argued that the company did not seek to hide deaths from Covid-19 patients who had received drugs with no proven effectiveness.

In addition, Lisandrea highlighted that Prevent Senior has been adapting to the new treatment protocols against the coronavirus. And he pointed out that the company signed a conduct adjustment term with the MP-SP, in addition to having demonstrated that there were no serious infractions that could lead to convictions.

businessman’s mother

The delegate also asked for the referral of the complementary report of Regina Hang, mother of businessman Luciano Hang, who is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and encourages the so-called “early treatment”, composed of drugs with no proven effectiveness or contraindicated to treat Covid-19.

According to a dossier prepared by 15 doctors who claim to have worked for the health operator Prevent Senior, delivered to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Covid-19, the death certificate of the entrepreneur’s mother was falsified to omit that she died of the disease after having been treated with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, colchicine, ivermectin and experimental treatments. The company denies wrongdoing.