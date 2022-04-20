Consultation to the thirteenth of the INSS is open

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can now consult the statement with the amounts and payment dates of the thirteenth. The procedure can be done either through the Meu INSS app, available for cell phones and tabletsas by the site gov.br/meuinss

The decree with the anticipation of the thirteenth was signed in March. This will be the third year in a row that INSS insureds will receive the thirteenth before the traditional dates, in August and December. In 2020 and 2021, the payment took place earlier because of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the payment of the thirteenth will anticipate the injection of R$ 56.7 billion into the economy. Of this total, R$ 28.35 billion corresponds to the first installment, referring to the competence of April, which will be paid between the end of April and the beginning of May. The remainder corresponds to the second installment, due in May, to be paid at the end of May and beginning of June.

Most retirees and pensioners will receive 50% of the thirteenth in the first installment. The exception is for those who started to receive the benefit after January and will have the value calculated proportionally.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment clarifies that those insured who receive a temporary disability benefit (formerly sick pay) are also entitled to a smaller portion of the thirteenth, calculated according to the duration of the benefit. By law, policyholders who receive assistance benefits, such as Auxílio Brasil, are not entitled to a thirteenth salary.