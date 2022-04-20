Corinthians faces Portuguesa in their debut match for the Copa do Brasil; know everything
Corinthians plays its first game for the 2022 Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. The match counts for the first leg of the third phase of the national competition.
In its last participation in the tournament, Timão did not have a great campaign. At the beginning of coach Sylvinho’s trajectory, Corinthians was eliminated by Atlético Goianiense in this same phase, after being defeated in Itaquera and drawing the return game in Goiânia.
So that you, the fan, know everything about this Wednesday’s match, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!
The holders
Coach Vítor Pereira will not have maximum strength in the duel against Portuguesa. In the list of related players for the game, the absences of Renato Augusto, William, Róger Guedes, Maycon and Paulinho are the main news, in addition to the presence of eight players from the basic categories.
Who can also paint is Ivan. According to the calculation of My Helmthe archer’s training has been intensified this week and he could earn his first chance among the starters.
Therefore, the Timão must go to the field with Ivan (Cassio); Rafael Ramos, Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo (Fábio Santos); Du, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Giovane (Jô).
See match related
- goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli
- Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, Léo Mana and Rafael Ramos
- Defenders: Belezi, Gil, Robert Renan
- Midfielders: Breno Bidon, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Matheus Araújo, Roni and Xavier
- Attackers: Adson, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Wesley
Arbitration
The owner of the whistle for this Wednesday’s confrontation will be Paulo Roberto Alves Junior. He will have the help of linesman Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, in addition to fourth referee Leonardo Ferreira Lima. The competition does not have the help of VAR at this stage.
Streaming
This Wednesday’s duel has three different transmission options. In open television, exclusivity remains with the Rede Globowhile on closed TV, the options are between SportTV and Premiere.
It is still possible to follow the game in real time My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments, in addition to the possibility of interacting with other internet users.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|20 Apr,
Wed, 21:30
|Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians
Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere
|Brazil’s Cup
|23 Apr,
Sat, 19:00
|Palmeiras vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|26 Apr,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT
|Liberators
|01 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Fortaleza
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 May,
Wed, 21:00
|Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|08 May,
Sun, 18:00
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|11 May,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ
Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere
|Brazil’s Cup
See more at: Copa do Brasil.