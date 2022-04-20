Sports

Corinthians faces Portuguesa in their debut match for the Copa do Brasil; know everything

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Corinthians plays its first game for the 2022 Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. The match counts for the first leg of the third phase of the national competition.

In its last participation in the tournament, Timão did not have a great campaign. At the beginning of coach Sylvinho’s trajectory, Corinthians was eliminated by Atlético Goianiense in this same phase, after being defeated in Itaquera and drawing the return game in Goiânia.

So that you, the fan, know everything about this Wednesday’s match, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!

The holders

Coach Vítor Pereira will not have maximum strength in the duel against Portuguesa. In the list of related players for the game, the absences of Renato Augusto, William, Róger Guedes, Maycon and Paulinho are the main news, in addition to the presence of eight players from the basic categories.

Who can also paint is Ivan. According to the calculation of My Helmthe archer’s training has been intensified this week and he could earn his first chance among the starters.

Therefore, the Timão must go to the field with Ivan (Cassio); Rafael Ramos, Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo (Fábio Santos); Du, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Giovane (Jô).

proof

My Helm

See match related

  • goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli
  • Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, Léo Mana and Rafael Ramos
  • Defenders: Belezi, Gil, Robert Renan
  • Midfielders: Breno Bidon, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Matheus Araújo, Roni and Xavier
  • Attackers: Adson, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Wesley

Arbitration

The owner of the whistle for this Wednesday’s confrontation will be Paulo Roberto Alves Junior. He will have the help of linesman Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, in addition to fourth referee Leonardo Ferreira Lima. The competition does not have the help of VAR at this stage.

Streaming

This Wednesday’s duel has three different transmission options. In open television, exclusivity remains with the Rede Globowhile on closed TV, the options are between SportTV and Premiere.

It is still possible to follow the game in real time My Timon. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments, in addition to the possibility of interacting with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
Date Confrontation Competition
20 Apr,
Wed, 21:30		 Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians
Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere		 Brazil’s Cup
23 Apr,
Sat, 19:00		 Palmeiras vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		 Brazilian
26 Apr,
Tue, 21:30		 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT		 Liberators
01 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm		 Corinthians vs Fortaleza
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		 Brazilian
04 May,
Wed, 21:00		 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Conmebol TV		 Liberators
08 May,
Sun, 18:00		 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		 Brazilian
11 May,
Wed, 21:30		 Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ
Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere		 Brazil’s Cup

See more at: Copa do Brasil.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Ronaldo, on giving up the Cruzeiro SAF: “The decision will be made by the Council”

March 22, 2022

Did it go bad, Fluminense? Club loses millionaire value with elimination in Libertadores

March 17, 2022

Willian posts photo with Júnior Moraes amid the striker’s negotiation with Corinthians

March 11, 2022

Corinthians disclose list of related to Drbi with news of the base and embezzlement of striker

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button