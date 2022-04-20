Corinthians faces Portuguesa in their debut match for the Copa do Brasil; know everything

Corinthians plays its first game for the 2022 Copa do Brasil this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina. The match counts for the first leg of the third phase of the national competition.

In its last participation in the tournament, Timão did not have a great campaign. At the beginning of coach Sylvinho’s trajectory, Corinthians was eliminated by Atlético Goianiense in this same phase, after being defeated in Itaquera and drawing the return game in Goiânia.

So that you, the fan, know everything about this Wednesday's match, the match is detailed below. Check out!

The holders

Coach Vítor Pereira will not have maximum strength in the duel against Portuguesa. In the list of related players for the game, the absences of Renato Augusto, William, Róger Guedes, Maycon and Paulinho are the main news, in addition to the presence of eight players from the basic categories.

Who can also paint is Ivan. According to calculations, the archer's training has been intensified this week and he could earn his first chance among the starters.

Therefore, the Timão must go to the field with Ivan (Cassio); Rafael Ramos, Gil, Robert Renan and Bruno Melo (Fábio Santos); Du, Roni and Giuliano; Adson, Mosquito and Giovane (Jô).

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli Sides: Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, Léo Mana and Rafael Ramos

Bruno Melo, Fabio Santos, Fagner, Léo Mana and Rafael Ramos Defenders: Belezi, Gil, Robert Renan

Belezi, Gil, Robert Renan Midfielders: Breno Bidon, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Matheus Araújo, Roni and Xavier

Breno Bidon, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Matheus Araújo, Roni and Xavier Attackers: Adson, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva, Jô and Wesley

Arbitration

The owner of the whistle for this Wednesday’s confrontation will be Paulo Roberto Alves Junior. He will have the help of linesman Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, in addition to fourth referee Leonardo Ferreira Lima. The competition does not have the help of VAR at this stage.

Streaming

This Wednesday’s duel has three different transmission options. In open television, exclusivity remains with the Rede Globowhile on closed TV, the options are between SportTV and Premiere.

It is still possible to follow the game in real time. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to photos, videos and exclusive comments, in addition to the possibility of interacting with other internet users.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 20 Apr,

Wed, 21:30 Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians

Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup 23 Apr,

Sat, 19:00 Palmeiras vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 26 Apr,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 01 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fortaleza

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 04 May,

Wed, 21:00 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV Liberators 08 May,

Sun, 18:00 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 11 May,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ

Broadcast: Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup

See more at: Copa do Brasil.