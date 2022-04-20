Corinthians manifests itself after the possible departure of Willian comes to light; family signals intention to leave the country

The player’s family would be worried about the increase in violence in the country and also about recent threats from the fans.

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, the Corinthians won one reason to worry this midweek, on the eve of the match against Portuguesa-RJ, for the first leg of the third round of the Copa do Brasileiro. Due to the threats received by the squad after the defeat to Always Ready, by Libertadores, the family in William would be in doubt over the future in Brazilaccording to journalist Flavio Ortega.

THE wife and the daughters of the attacking midfielder, worried about the increase in violence in the country, would be rethinking staying in São Paulo. According to the ESPN journalist, the children are even afraid to go to school, while Willian’s wife is limited to staying at home, leaving only for family commitments.

This Wednesday (20), journalist Jorge Nicola, in his blog on Yahoo Esportes, revealed that he had contacted a Timão leader, who confirmed the origin of the information. “But William will stay. He wants to continue and Corinthians will support the family“, assured the member of the alvinegra board.

Due to recent events, the 33-year-old player stopped going to training with his private car and it has been accompanied by a safety on the way. The expectation of shirt 10 is that the situation calms down, aiming to soften the atmosphere inside the house. In addition to William, the goalkeeper cassio and the defender Gil have also been recent targets of threat.

At Corinthians since 2021, when he returned after 14 years working abroad, passing through Ukraine, Russia and England, Willian adds 25 performanceswith a goal scored and five assists. The striker, as well as other important holders, was not related for the comparison with the Portuguese-RJthis Wednesday.