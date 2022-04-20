Coritiba vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazil’s Cup

The teams meet again three days after the duel at the Brasileirão. On Sunday, Peixe beat Coxa 2-1, in Vila Belmiro, for the second round. The game was marked by the confrontation between the crowds, which led to the request for a single crowd.

Coritiba passed Bahia de Feria with a 5-2 rout and then suffered to reach the current stage. The alviverde team drew 1 to 1 with Pouso Alegre and advanced on penalties by 3 to 2, with a penalty saved by Alex Muralha. Both clashes were outside Curitiba.

Santos reaches the third stage of the Copa do Brasil after clashes against smaller teams and both away from home. Peixe passed Salgueiro, from Pernambuco, winning 3-0, and Fluminense, from Piauí, on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

Coxa and Peixe only crossed paths in the knockout tournament once, in that same phase, in 2000. On the first leg, Santos won 1-0 at Couto Pereira. In Vila Belmiro, the tie at 1 to 1 classified the alvinegra team. Coritiba was commanded by Lori Sandri, while Peixe had Carlos Alberto Silva as coach. (Remember here)

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The Paraguayan commander will not have striker Léo Gamalho, the team’s top scorer with 11 goals this season. He felt a muscle discomfort and stays out. Clayton and Adrián Martínez fight for the position. Already the attacking midfielder Thonny Anderson still feels pain in the sole of the foot and can stay on the bench – Régis is the alternative for the vacancy.

The probable Thigh: Alex Muralha; Guillermo, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Andrey and Thonny Anderson (Regis); Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Clayton (Adrián Martínez)

Who is out: Natanael, Warley, Pablo Garcia and Léo Gamalho (medical department)

Santos – coach: Fabian Bustos

Peixe, after beating Coritiba 2-1 at the weekend, will have the return of midfielder Ricardo Goulart, who had been spared. The experienced midfielder can be a starter for Santos, but his return to the team is not confirmed. Over the weekend, Alvinegro played well in the “new” scheme proposed by Fabián Bustos, who can keep the idea this Wednesday.

The probable fish: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Jhojan Julio; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão (Ricardo Goulart or Willian Maranhão) and Marcos Leonardo.

who is out: Camacho (suspended) and Sánchez (option to not exceed the limit of foreigners in a single match).

Referee : Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa-RJ)

: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa-RJ) assistants : Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa-RJ) and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (Fifa-RJ)

: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa-RJ) and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (Fifa-RJ) fourth referee: José Mendonça da Silva Junior (PR)