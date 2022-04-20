Corn price hits highest level since 2012 in Chicago

You Corn prices broke $8 a bushel for the first time since September 2012this Monday (18), in the Chicago Commodity Exchange (CBOT).

The cereal sought support in the scenario of tight global supply, amid the continuation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as in the cold and adverse weather to the planting and development of crops in the United States.

Investors also reflected the numbers of the country’s export inspections.

US corn export inspections reached 1,139,206 tonnes in the week ended April 14, according to a weekly report released by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The market expected the figure at 1.425 million tonnes. In the previous week, they had reached 1,474,206 tonnes. In the same period last year, the total inspected was 1,559,267 tons.

In the accumulated for the crop year, which began on September 1, inspections totaled 33,191,718 tons, against 39,454,930 tons in the accumulated for the previous crop year.

At Monday’s session, the May-delivery corn contracts closed at $8.13 1/4 a bushel, up 0.23 cents, or 2.91%compared to the previous closing.

The July 2022 position closed at $8.07 a bushel, up 23.25 cents, or 2.96% from the previous close.

Brazilian corn market

The Brazilian corn market had a Monday with little change in prices.

according to Crop & Market analyst Paulo Molinarithe market was calm, despite the rise in corn on the Chicago Stock Exchange.

He notes that there was some movement in São Paulo and Minas Gerais in business, with nothing else reported.

At the Port of Santos, the price ranged from R$92 (purchase) to R$95 (sale) per bag (CIF) for May. In the Port of Paranaguá, price between R$ 9 2/95 a bag for May.

In Paraná, the price was R$ 84/88 a bag in Cascavel. In Rio Grande do Sul, the price was R$ 90/93 a bag in Erechim.

In Goiás, the price was R$ 78/R$ 82 a bag in Rio Verde. In Mato Grosso, the price was R$ 74/80 a bag in Rondonópolis.