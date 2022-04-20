Covid-19: Brazil has 30.2 million cases and 662,100 deaths

The total number of people infected with the new coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic reached 30,275,219. In 24 hours, 14,131 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed. the information system of the Ministry of Health accounted for 30,261,088 accumulated cases.

The number of patients with covid-19 in follow-up is at 314,220. The term is used to designate reported cases of the disease in the last 14 days in which the patient was not discharged or progressed to death.

The deaths due to problems associated with covid-19 add up to 662,151. between yesterday and , 125 deaths were recorded. Until the pandemic information panel marked 662,026 lives lost

There are still 3,133 deaths under investigation, which occurs in cases where the patient died, but the investigation into the cause of death still requires further examinations and procedures.

Until 29,298,848 people have recovered from covid-19, which corresponds to 96.5% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data are in the update released by the Ministry of Health this Tuesday (19), in which the information sent by municipal and state health departments on cases and deaths associated with covid-19 is consolidated. Data for São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul were not included in the balance sheet. .



Epidemiological Bulletin 04.19.2022 – Ministry of Health

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, so far, São Paulo is the state that registers the highest number of deaths from the disease: 167,854, according to data from appear the river , with 73,176 deaths; Minas Gerais, with 61,125; Paraná, with 43,047; and Rio Grande do Sul, with 39,219.

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from covid-19 are Acre, with 1,996; Amapá, with 2,129; Roraima, with 2,147; Tocantins, with 4,148, and Sergipe, with 6,340.

Vaccination

So far, 409.6 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied in the country. 174.2 million people received the first dose. The second dose was given to 153.4 million people, while 4.8 million people received the single dose of the vaccine. The booster dose was given to 73 million people and the additional dose to 3.1 million.