Covid-19: City Hall decentralizes immunization points and discloses fixed units for vaccination in Salvador; check it out | Bahia

The City Hall of Salvador begins on Wednesday (20) the decentralization of immunization points against Covid-19.

With the change, 52 reference units will be destined for vaccination against the coronavirus, 33 of them aimed at young people and adults (people aged 12 and over) and another 19 stations for the application of pediatric immunizations (children from 5 to 11 years old).

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Decio Martins, the advance of vaccination in the city allows the demobilization of the complementary structure assembled by the folder, such as fixed points and drives thru in shopping malls, supermarkets, football stadiums and establishments with large circulation. of people.

The strategy continues with the “Liberou Geral” for the application of the 1st dose in people aged 12 years or older, in addition to the 2nd and booster dose for individuals aged 18 years or older, regardless of being a resident of the municipality, that is, even if they do not live in Salvador or not having taken the doses here, the citizen will be covered.

The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

The interested party must present originals and copies of the vaccination card, national digital vaccination card (updated CONECTSUS), photo identification document and proof of residence in the municipality of Bahia.

The other groups are not included in the “Liberou Geral” strategy and must reside in Salvador. It is also necessary to have the name on the list on the Municipal Health Department website. On Wednesday, there is still vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years with a name on the SMS website list in educational institutions in the capital of Bahia.

Check the vaccination points:

1st AND 2nd PEDIATRIC DOSE – CHILDREN FROM 5 TO 11 YEARS – WITH THE NAME IN THE SITE – 8 AM TO 4 PM (Including immunosuppressed children)

Fixed posts: USF Lealdina Barros (Vale da Muriçoca), USF Imbuí, USF Vale do Matatu, UBS Eunísio Teixeira (Saboeiro), USF Saramandaia, USF Cajazeira V, UBS Péricles Cardoso (Barbalho), USF Joanes Leste, USF Jardim das Margaridas, USF San Martim III, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Pirajá, UBS Frei Benjamin (Valéria), UBS Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF São Tomé de Paripe and USF Colinas de Periperi.

CHILD ACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: It is necessary to have a name on the SMS website and at the time of vaccination, present originals and copies of the identification document with a photo of the father or mother who is present, original and copy of the child’s identification document, and originals of the vaccination booklet and card SUS in Salvador da Criança.

CHILD UNACCOMPANIED BY FATHER OR MOTHER: You must have your name on the website and at the time of vaccination you must be accompanied by another person over 18 years of age.

In addition, the Vaccination Form completed and signed by the child’s parent (father or mother) must be presented, along with a copy of the identification document with photo of the person responsible for signing the document, plus the original and copy of the child’s identification document, in addition to the originals of the child’s vaccination book and SUS card from Salvador.

The Vaccine Form is available for printing at the link.

NOTE: Exceptional cases related to failure to submit complete documentation will be dealt with individually at the time of vaccination itself, as has been the case since the beginning of the strategy.

1st, 2nd, BOOST DOSE AND 4TH DOSE – PEOPLE 12 YEARS AND OLDER – 8 AM TO 4 PM

Fixed posts: USF Sabino Silva (Northeast of Amaralina), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Parque de Pituaçu, USF Curralinho, UBS Mário Andréa (Sete Portars), USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Sussuarana, USF Arraial do Retiro , USF Resgate, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras), USF Cajazeiras X, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Pólvora), USF Terreiro de Jesus, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), UBS Ministro Alkimin (Massaranduba), USF São Cristóvão , USF km17 (Itapuã), USF Santa Mônica, USF Cambonas (Via Regional), USF São Marcos, USF Boa Vista de São Caetano, USF Recanto da Lagoa II, USF Antonio Lazzarotto (Platform), UBS Péricles Laranjeiras (Fazenda Grande do Retiro ), USF Vista Alegre, USF Itacaranha, USF Plataforma, USF Tubarão and USF Teotonio Vilela II.

Check out the schedules for Wednesday (20):

2nd DOSE – Children and adolescents from 6 to 17 years old – who took the first dose until 03/23/2022 – Named on the website – CORONAVAC

Children and adolescents from 6 to 17 years old – who took the first dose until 03/23/2022 – Named on the website – CORONAVAC 2nd DOSE – Children 5 to 11 years old – who took the first dose by 02/23/2022 – Named on the website – Pfizer Pediatric

Children 5 to 11 years old – who took the first dose by 02/23/2022 – Named on the website – Pfizer Pediatric 2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – due until 04/20/2022 – General Released

due until 04/20/2022 – General Released 2nd DOSE JANSSEN – for those who took the first dose/single dose of Janssen until 02/17/2022 – Named on the website

for those who took the first dose/single dose of Janssen until 02/17/2022 – Named on the website 2nd OXFORD DOSE – due until 05/16/2022 – With name on the website

due until 05/16/2022 – With name on the website 2nd DOSE PFIZER – 12 YEARS OR MORE – due until 05/16/2022 – General Released

12 YEARS OR MORE – due until 05/16/2022 – General Released 2nd DOSE FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – due until 05/16/2022 – Named on the website

– due until 05/16/2022 – Named on the website BOOST DOSE FOR 18 YEARS OR MORE – who took the second dose until 12/20/2021 – General Released

who took the second dose until 12/20/2021 – General Released BOOST DOSE FOR IMMUNE SUPPRESSED aged 12 or over who took the second dose until 02/22/2022 – PFIZER – Named on the website

aged 12 or over who took the second dose until 02/22/2022 – PFIZER – Named on the website REINFORCEMENT DOSE FOR PREGNANT AND PUERPERA – who took the 2nd dose until 11/16/2021 – Named on the website

who took the 2nd dose until 11/16/2021 – Named on the website 4th dose for immunocompromised persons 12 years and older – With name on the website

Requirement: the person concerned must be 12 years of age or older, have already taken the three doses of the vaccination schedule, having taken the third dose by 12/20/2021. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website.

4th dose for elderly people aged 80 years and over with name in site

Requirement: the person concerned must be 80 years of age or older, having already taken the three doses of the vaccine schedule, having taken the third dose by 12/20/2021. In addition, you must have your name on the SMS website.

