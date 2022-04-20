Covid-19: DF has 158 new cases and 4 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 158 new known cases of Covid-19 and more 4 deaths by the disease, this Tuesday (19). all in all, 11,634 people lost their lives and 695,485 were infected by the coronavirus in Brasilia.

PANDEMIC: Ministry of Health explains the end of Covid-19 as a public health emergency in Brazil

Ministry of Health explains the end of Covid-19 as a public health emergency in Brazil DECISION: for WHO, Covid-19 remains an international public health emergency

The transmission rate, which on Monday (18) was 0.90rose to 0.94. when below 1the rate represents a drop in contamination.

Among those killed by Covid in the DF, since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,623 people lived in the federal capital and 1,011 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Tuesday (19):

February 22: 1

February 27: 1

March 30: 1

April 19: 1

brazlandia 1

Botanical Garden 1

Planaltina 1

townhouse 1

30 to 39 years: 1

60 to 69 years: 1

70 to 79 years: 1

80 years or older: 1

2 of 3 ICU beds — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo ICU beds — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Until 18:25 this Tuesday (19), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public health network was in 88%. Of the total of 31 beds22 were busy, 3 available and 6 blocked.

At private network, until 11:55 am, 48.62% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds55 were used, 56 were vacant and 25 blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 80,746 people tested positive and 842 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,740 contaminations and 1,757 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on April 19, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on April 19, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction