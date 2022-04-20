Covid pandemic will not end overnight
Fiocruz experts and researchers held, this Wednesday (4/20), a webinar to discuss the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the federal government’s decision to revoke the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance.
“The pandemic is not over, the answer is simple, clear and direct. We probably won’t wake up one day with an electric trio warning that it’s over, that we’re back to normal. The end should be much less announced than the beginning”, explains researcher Raphael Guimarães (Ensp/Fiocruz).
For experts, it is impossible to decree that Covid-19 is no longer a threat because the international community has not yet decided what are the parameters of acceptable number of cases and deaths to determine that the disease has become endemic.
In addition to Guimarães, the coordinator of the Covid-19 Observatory, Carlos Machado, researcher at the Fiocruz National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz); Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espirito Santo; Eduardo Hage, from Fiocruz Brasília; and Daniel Villela, coordinator of the Foundation’s Scientific Computing Program (Procc/Fiocruz).
Maciel explains that the current moment of the pandemic in Brazil, with a low in cases and deaths, is ideal for organizing the response to other waves of Covid-19. “But to date we do not have a testing or care protocol, we have not been able to create this coordination at the national level”, he says.
The researcher says that “it is not enough to revoke the decree”. She defends that a transition period is necessary for the creation of a national coordination that creates a protocol of operational measures.
For Raphael Guimarães, decreeing the end of the state of emergency is merely “changing the scenario, but not the strategy”. He also criticizes the dichotomy that has been created between public health and the economy. “When we change politics for politicization, we end up leaving aside the central task, which is to reduce inequalities”, he says.