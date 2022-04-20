Health

Covid pandemic will not end overnight

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Fiocruz experts and researchers held, this Wednesday (4/20), a webinar to discuss the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the federal government’s decision to revoke the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance.

“The pandemic is not over, the answer is simple, clear and direct. We probably won’t wake up one day with an electric trio warning that it’s over, that we’re back to normal. The end should be much less announced than the beginning”, explains researcher Raphael Guimarães (Ensp/Fiocruz).

For experts, it is impossible to decree that Covid-19 is no longer a threat because the international community has not yet decided what are the parameters of acceptable number of cases and deaths to determine that the disease has become endemic.

In addition to Guimarães, the coordinator of the Covid-19 Observatory, Carlos Machado, researcher at the Fiocruz National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz); Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espirito Santo; Eduardo Hage, from Fiocruz Brasília; and Daniel Villela, coordinator of the Foundation’s Scientific Computing Program (Procc/Fiocruz).

Maciel explains that the current moment of the pandemic in Brazil, with a low in cases and deaths, is ideal for organizing the response to other waves of Covid-19. “But to date we do not have a testing or care protocol, we have not been able to create this coordination at the national level”, he says.

***Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4)

Treatments for Covid-19 may vary according to the table presented. In milder cases, where there is muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, intense cough and fever, rest and the use of certain medications can help relieve symptoms. MSD/Play

In the color image, two people are positioned in the center. One is lying on a hospital bed and the other is standing over the patient, wearing blue clothes, cap and mask.***new-treatments-covid

In more severe cases, where the patient has difficulty breathing or has chest pain, hospital treatment is necessary.Walrus Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, Anvisa's banner is in evidence***Anvisa-treatment-Covid-19

In Brazil, some medicines were authorized by Anvisa as a treatment for Covid-19. One of them is baricitinib, which is strongly recommended for patients with severe cases of infection, as it increases the likelihood of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

In the color image, white pills are scattered over the photograph.***new-treatments-covid

The drug works by decreasing the damage caused by the coronavirus to cells and decreases inflammation. It is supplied in the form of 2 mg or 4 mg tablets and should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.Aitor Diago/ Getty Images

In the color image, a man is lying on a bed. He is covered by a blanket, he has one hand on his head while holding a handkerchief***new-treatments-covid

The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab is another drug authorized by the regulatory agency as a treatment for Covid-19. However, it is only indicated for mild cases of the disease and should be used when the first symptoms appear.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images

In the color image, a needle is under fair skin. The syringe is orange in color.***new-treatments-covid

According to the pharmaceutical company GSK, sotrovimab is effective against mutations of the coronavirus, as well as those that characterize the Ômicron variant. The drug is injectable and its use is restricted to hospitals.EThamPhoto/Getty Images

In the color image, a person holds an oxygen pump***new-treatments-covid-2.jpg

Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is another authorized treatment. According to studies, the drug is indicated for patients with severe conditions. It is able to reduce mortality only when the use of oxygen is necessary.Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images

In the color image, a man wearing a white coat is taking notes on a piece of paper. There's a blonde woman in front of him***new-treatments-covid

Despite being indicated by health agencies, corticosteroids should not be used without medical advice, as it can worsen the clinical picture if used early.Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

In the color image, several pills are scattered over a black surface.***new-treatments-covid

Anvisa also granted permission for the use of the REGN-COV antibody cocktail. Treatment is indicated for people who are showing the first symptoms of the disease and do not need hospitalization, but who are at greater risk of developing serious conditions.Yulia-Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, two people are positioned in the center. One is sitting while the other puts medicine on her arm***new-treatments-covid-1.jpg

For the use of the cocktail, which contains two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, a medical prescription is required. It is applied via intravenous infusion and, according to the manufacturer, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70%. In severe cases, the drug should not be used, as it may worsen the condition.FG Trade / Getty Images

In the color image, a woman is positioned in the center. She is lying on a bed, covered with a white blanket, wears a blue mask and looks to the right.***new-treatments-covid

Like corticosteroids, interleukin-6 receptor blockers are also indicated to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19, as they reduce death from the disease. However, for the use of the drug, a medical prescription is necessary, as misuse can worsen the patient’s condition.Walrus Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, three people are positioned in the center. One is sitting in a white coat and writing on a clipboard. A woman is standing and wearing yellow clothes and a blue mask. The third woman is seated opposite the man. She has short, white hair and wears a mask.***new-treatments-covid

All medicines authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency are for restricted hospital use and are treatments for people who have coronavirus. To date, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing infection with the disease. Geber86/ Getty Images

0

The researcher says that “it is not enough to revoke the decree”. She defends that a transition period is necessary for the creation of a national coordination that creates a protocol of operational measures.

For Raphael Guimarães, decreeing the end of the state of emergency is merely “changing the scenario, but not the strategy”. He also criticizes the dichotomy that has been created between public health and the economy. “When we change politics for politicization, we end up leaving aside the central task, which is to reduce inequalities”, he says.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Covid-19: Study links disease to increased risk of clot, thrombosis and embolism

1 week ago

6 very common skin allergies in humans

March 12, 2022

many people don’t know they have vision stealing disease

March 11, 2022

China confines 17 million people in Shenzhen over Covid-19 outbreak

March 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button