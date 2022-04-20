Covid pandemic will not end overnight

Fiocruz experts and researchers held, this Wednesday (4/20), a webinar to discuss the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and the federal government’s decision to revoke the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance.

“The pandemic is not over, the answer is simple, clear and direct. We probably won’t wake up one day with an electric trio warning that it’s over, that we’re back to normal. The end should be much less announced than the beginning”, explains researcher Raphael Guimarães (Ensp/Fiocruz).

For experts, it is impossible to decree that Covid-19 is no longer a threat because the international community has not yet decided what are the parameters of acceptable number of cases and deaths to determine that the disease has become endemic.

In addition to Guimarães, the coordinator of the Covid-19 Observatory, Carlos Machado, researcher at the Fiocruz National School of Public Health (Ensp/Fiocruz); Ethel Maciel, from the Federal University of Espirito Santo; Eduardo Hage, from Fiocruz Brasília; and Daniel Villela, coordinator of the Foundation’s Scientific Computing Program (Procc/Fiocruz).

Maciel explains that the current moment of the pandemic in Brazil, with a low in cases and deaths, is ideal for organizing the response to other waves of Covid-19. “But to date we do not have a testing or care protocol, we have not been able to create this coordination at the national level”, he says.

***Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) Treatments for Covid-19 may vary according to the table presented. In milder cases, where there is muscle pain, headache, loss of taste or smell, intense cough and fever, rest and the use of certain medications can help relieve symptoms. MSD/Play ***new-treatments-covid In more severe cases, where the patient has difficulty breathing or has chest pain, hospital treatment is necessary.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***Anvisa-treatment-Covid-19 In Brazil, some medicines were authorized by Anvisa as a treatment for Covid-19. One of them is baricitinib, which is strongly recommended for patients with severe cases of infection, as it increases the likelihood of survival from the complications that the coronavirus can cause.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis ***new-treatments-covid The drug works by decreasing the damage caused by the coronavirus to cells and decreases inflammation. It is supplied in the form of 2 mg or 4 mg tablets and should only be used with a doctor’s prescription.Aitor Diago/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab is another drug authorized by the regulatory agency as a treatment for Covid-19. However, it is only indicated for mild cases of the disease and should be used when the first symptoms appear.Paul Bradbury/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid According to the pharmaceutical company GSK, sotrovimab is effective against mutations of the coronavirus, as well as those that characterize the Ômicron variant. The drug is injectable and its use is restricted to hospitals.EThamPhoto/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-2.jpg Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is another authorized treatment. According to studies, the drug is indicated for patients with severe conditions. It is able to reduce mortality only when the use of oxygen is necessary.Jackyenjoyphotography/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Despite being indicated by health agencies, corticosteroids should not be used without medical advice, as it can worsen the clinical picture if used early.Nitat Termmee/Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Anvisa also granted permission for the use of the REGN-COV antibody cocktail. Treatment is indicated for people who are showing the first symptoms of the disease and do not need hospitalization, but who are at greater risk of developing serious conditions.Yulia-Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid-1.jpg For the use of the cocktail, which contains two monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, a medical prescription is required. It is applied via intravenous infusion and, according to the manufacturer, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70%. In severe cases, the drug should not be used, as it may worsen the condition.FG Trade / Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid Like corticosteroids, interleukin-6 receptor blockers are also indicated to treat severe symptoms of Covid-19, as they reduce death from the disease. However, for the use of the drug, a medical prescription is necessary, as misuse can worsen the patient’s condition.Walrus Images/ Getty Images ***new-treatments-covid All medicines authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency are for restricted hospital use and are treatments for people who have coronavirus. To date, no drug has been shown to be effective in preventing infection with the disease. Geber86/ Getty Images 0

The researcher says that “it is not enough to revoke the decree”. She defends that a transition period is necessary for the creation of a national coordination that creates a protocol of operational measures.

For Raphael Guimarães, decreeing the end of the state of emergency is merely “changing the scenario, but not the strategy”. He also criticizes the dichotomy that has been created between public health and the economy. “When we change politics for politicization, we end up leaving aside the central task, which is to reduce inequalities”, he says.