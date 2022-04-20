Credit score plummeted? See how to boost your points in 2022

The Credit Score is a very important indicator for the market. Basically, it determines a score for your consumer profile. That way, the better a payer you are, and the more financial control you have over your accounts, the higher your credit score is likely to be. The points range from 0 to 1000, with the higher the score, the more likely you are to get credit.

However, many people have problems increasing their credit score, not least because they do not know the criteria used to determine this score. With that in mind, we are going to explain this process to you and give you some tips to boost your credit score in 2022!

So, first, it is worth explaining how this score is calculated. Simply put, the score determines how likely the consumer is to pay their debts. Thus, the information is used for granting loans and other forms of credit. The first point is that each credit bureau, bank or company may have its own thermometer, but they have similarities.

One of the factors that affect your score is having an outstanding debt for more than 30 days. This is because it is possible that the creditor has already notified the credit managers about the debt. Credit requests to the market also directly impact your score. Therefore, from the moment you apply for credit, Serasa can lower your score.

So, to increase the score, follow the tips below:

Pay your bills on time. This is the most important point in calculating your credit score.

Always pay your credit card bill on time, avoid delays or make only the minimum payment. This would demonstrate financial lack of control.

If you have a dirty name, look for alternatives to negotiate this debt. Many companies prefer to negotiate payment terms rather than receive any amount.

Another very simple but effective tip is to keep your data at financial institutions up to date. This means that you keep the link active, and you are willing to maintain transparency in the process.

Finally, whenever possible, check your credit score. Many people get a dirty name or a low score after being victims of financial scams and don’t even know it. So keep an eye out!

