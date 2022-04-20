Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training at Man. United after son’s death – Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United’s training camp this Wednesday (20th), after being absent in the team’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, on Tuesday (19), in the Premier League. The Portuguese was released by the club after announcing the death of one of his children, a newborn.

Despite the return to the premises, it is not known what activities the player was involved in this Wednesday, as the press cannot have access to the interior of Manchester’s CT.





Ronaldo was seen entering and then leaving the club’s premises in Carrington, looking downcast. There is still no date for the attacker’s return to the fields, largely due to his emotional state at the moment.

The club has been giving the player all the support that is within its reach in recent days, but it is still too early to say whether the Portuguese will be on the field in the next confrontation, scheduled for April 23, against Arsenal, in the English Championship. .





“It’s the greatest pain that any parent can feel”, said Cristiano Ronaldo when announcing the death of one of his children. Georgina Rodríguez, his girlfriend, was pregnant with twins, information that was revealed to the public in October last year. The other newborn, according to the note, is doing well. “Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

During this Tuesday’s match, in which Cristiano was absent, Liverpool fans paid tribute to the Portuguese. to the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone (“you will never walk alone”, in free translation), the club’s motto, the fans showed support for the ace seven minutes into the game, alluding to the number 7 shirt, the number he wore the most throughout his career.



