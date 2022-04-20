Cruzeiro turns key to Serie B and has reinforcements for game with Tombense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano to have reinforcements for Cruzeiro’s game against Tombense, for Srie B Despite the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The celestial team will have reinforcements in the game scheduled for 19 pm, at Soares de Azevedo, in Muria, in the Zona da Mata Mineira.

Of the players who were already part of the squad since the beginning of the season, Paulo Pezzolano can once again count on, at least, defender Eduardo Brock, who served a suspension in the Copa do Brasil. Midfielders Felipe Machado, Marco Antnio and Fernando Canesin and forward Edu, all in the medical department, are still pending clearance.

Of the newly hired reinforcements, the Uruguayan coach will count on Neto Moura, who has already made his debut in a 1-0 victory over Brusque, but could not play against Remo because he had already defended Mirassol in the Copa do Brasil. He is joined by midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Luvannor, both announced this Monday (18). The duo is already registered with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

There is still expectation at Cruzeiro that, until the day before the match against Tombense, the registration process of Rafael Silva, another striker hired for the sequel to the season, will be completed. It will be announced by Raposa as soon as its name is published in the CBF’s Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID).

“We’ll see how the players who faced Remo recover. It was a great wear and tear because of the weather. Of those who are in Belo Horizonte and who are registered, we’ll try to take them to the game. Whoever is better will play. we know that they will contribute a lot on the field”, evaluated Pezzolano.

“They (the contracted ones) can start playing, they can start in the second half. We need them to connect with their teammates as soon as possible. I’m not afraid if a player has trained a little. I think, will play. We are going to prepare this game with a lot of greed, because we have to beat Tombense”, projected the coach.