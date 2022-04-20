Sports

Cruzeiro vs Minas: ticket sales for the 1st game of the final begin

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill the stadium
photo: Publicity / Cruise

Cruzeiro fans promise to fill the Divino Braga stadium

THE cruise Online ticket sales began for the first game of the decision of the Men’s Superliga de Vlei, against Minas, this Saturday (23), at 9:30 pm, at Ginsio Divino Braga, in Betim.

Tickets cost R$20 for half-price and R$40 for full-price. The sale is made on the Central dos Eventos website.

In case of tickets, the physical sale will take place on Friday (22), from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday (23), from 9 am to 2 pm, at Ginsios do Riacho, in Contagem, and Divino Braga, in Betim.

Access to the game site will be allowed to anyone who presents proof of complete immunization (two doses or a dose of the single-dose vaccine) or negative test for COVID-19. Only printed tests of the categories will be accepted: Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 carried out at most 24 hours before or RT-PCR test 48 hours before the event.

Children up to 12 years old do not need to present a test or proof of immunization, but must be accompanied by their guardians.

According to the organization of the event, the use of masks is mandatory in accessing the gym and throughout the event.

PHYSICAL SALE

– Divine Gym Braga

R. Redelvim Andrade, 300 – Horto, Betim – MG

Friday, 22/04, from 9 am to 7 pm

Saturday, 23/04, from 9 am to game time

– Creek Gym

Rua Rio Paraopeba, 1200 – Riacho das Pedras – Contagem-MG

Friday, 22/04, from 9 am to 6 pm

Saturday, 23/04, from 9 am to 2 pm

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

After Patrick de Paula, Palmeiras dispenses with two of the under-20s and should sell more youngsters from the base

March 20, 2022

Santos will have changes to face Fluminense at Maracanã

2 weeks ago

Red Bull Bragantino agrees on the signing of a Flamengo player, says portal

3 weeks ago

Haas announces withdrawal of Russian sponsor Uralkali from car for F1 Day 3 in Barcelona

February 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button