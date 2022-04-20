Cruzeiro vs Minas: ticket sales for the 1st game of the final begin

photo: Publicity / Cruise Cruzeiro fans promise to fill the Divino Braga stadium THE cruise Online ticket sales began for the first game of the decision of the Men’s Superliga de Vlei, against Minas, this Saturday (23), at 9:30 pm, at Ginsio Divino Braga, in Betim.

Tickets cost R$20 for half-price and R$40 for full-price. The sale is made on the Central dos Eventos website.

In case of tickets, the physical sale will take place on Friday (22), from 9 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday (23), from 9 am to 2 pm, at Ginsios do Riacho, in Contagem, and Divino Braga, in Betim.

Access to the game site will be allowed to anyone who presents proof of complete immunization (two doses or a dose of the single-dose vaccine) or negative test for COVID-19. Only printed tests of the categories will be accepted: Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 carried out at most 24 hours before or RT-PCR test 48 hours before the event.

Children up to 12 years old do not need to present a test or proof of immunization, but must be accompanied by their guardians.

According to the organization of the event, the use of masks is mandatory in accessing the gym and throughout the event.

PHYSICAL SALE

– Divine Gym Braga

R. Redelvim Andrade, 300 – Horto, Betim – MG

Friday, 22/04, from 9 am to 7 pm

Saturday, 23/04, from 9 am to game time

– Creek Gym

Rua Rio Paraopeba, 1200 – Riacho das Pedras – Contagem-MG

Friday, 22/04, from 9 am to 6 pm

Saturday, 23/04, from 9 am to 2 pm