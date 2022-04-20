Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Hits $41,500 and Analysts Start to See Light at the End of the Tunnel; ApeCoin skyrockets 37% – Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to rally since hitting its five-week low of around $38,700 early Monday morning. At 7:15 am today, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market was trading at $41,506, up 1.9% in the last 24 hours.

Despite the pessimism that prevails among analysts regarding the price of the cryptocurrency, ruling out the possibility of new highs on the medium-term horizon, some experts are already beginning to see the possibility of a stronger recovery than expected at that moment.

“The macro scenario looks positive in my opinion,” Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset brokerage GlobalBlock, wrote in a newsletter.

Sotiriou said he believed the economy would have “a soft landing”, despite many analysts predicting a recession. He is therefore bullish on how Bitcoin and the stock market will perform, although the Federal Reserve (Fed) may raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point next month – double the 0.25 percentage point increases. observed in recent years.

Investors, however, continue to undo positions amid uncertainties around the reaction of the economy and the impact of interest rate hikes by the Fed. Last week, cryptocurrency funds saw redemptions for the second week in a row, with around $97 million in withdrawals.

On the other hand, according to analysis house Glassnode, a large amount of Bitcoin supply has accumulated in the price range between $38,000 and $45,000, which suggests that traders with more stomach to withstand volatility are responsible for keeping Bitcoin above the $40K price level at this time.

“Despite another two months of sideways consolidation, a large proportion of the market seems unwilling to spend and sell their coins, even if they are at a loss,” Glassnode wrote yesterday. A sharper move, however, is still ahead: “Traders still need to place high-conviction bets to the upside or downside,” said analysts at investment research firm FundStrat.

Blockchain analytics firm Coin Metrics has noted that Bitcoin is approaching midway between the third and fourth halvings, as the event that cuts miners’ rewards in half every four years is called. The next one is set to take place on May 4, 2024.

“Halvings are the main feature of Bitcoin’s programmatic monetary policy,” Coin Metrics wrote, noting that the cryptocurrency’s price tends to increase as the blockchain rewards reduction date approaches.

Even so, the possibility of the current rise being momentary is not ruled out, and bumping into resistance (prices with high selling interest) close to US$ 42,000, US$ 43,000 and US$ 45,000. Should this occur, it is possible that BTC will pull back and retest support in the $40K region.

According to trader Vinícius Terranova, participating in this week’s Crypto+, a further drop in Bitcoin to less than $40,000 should take the cryptocurrency’s price to the region of $37,000, and opens the possibility for a sharper pullback to about $30,000 in the aftermath. However, macroeconomic factors and the cryptocurrency’s correlation with Nasdaq should remain the main drivers of the digital currency’s bull or bear.

As usual, the high or stability of Bitcoin in a zone of less danger makes room for the appreciation of several altcoins (crypts in addition to BTC). The highlight of the day is ApeCoin (APE), a cryptocurrency from the creators of the NFT Bored Ape Yatch Club collection. In the last 24 hours, the token has surged 37.4% and is already trading above $16.70.

Synthetix (SNX), a DeFi protocol specializing in synthetic assets, rises 15.9% after launching cryptos that mirror gold and silver on a platform focused on leveraged trading – effectively increasing the possibilities for price speculation. of metals.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) has a more modest advance and follows Bitcoin with a 1.8% jump to $3,101 in the last 24 hours.

In Brazil, the negative highlight goes to the Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI ETF (WEB311), which closed down by almost 20% yesterday in correction after rising close to 25% in the trading session on Monday (18). The index fund tracks smart contract projects. It currently comprises Ethereum, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Algorand (ALGO), Tezos (XTZ) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Watch: How long will Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies fall? experts answer



Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 41,506.38 +1.9% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,101.71 +1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 426.54 +1.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.764120 -0.7% Solana (SOL) US$ 108.32 +6.3%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours ApeCoin (APE) $16.73 +37.4% Synthetic (SNX) $6.23 +15.9% Kusama (KSM) US$ 183.24 +11% AAVE (AAVE) US$ 189.15 +10.9% Ziliqa (ZIL) US$ 0.121176 +8.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Radix (XRD) US$ 0.132609 -4.7% nexus (nexus) $2.33 -1.7% OKB (OKB) $19.71 -1.1% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.764206 -0.7%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 35.06 +1.09% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.48 +4.33% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 42.57 +1.84% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 39.78 -4.13% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 39.02 -19.54% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.26 +1.74% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.36 +2.47% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 7.13 +3.78%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (20):

PL vote that regulates cryptocurrencies is postponed once again in the Senate

Bill 3,825/2019, authored by Senator Flávio Arns (Podemos-PR), which proposes a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market in Brazil, had a vote in the Senate postponed once again on Tuesday (19).

In yesterday’s session, Senator Irajá (PSD-TO), rapporteur for the matter, presented a report favorable to the approval of the text, highlighting the typification of financial crime in the crypto market.

The vote on the PL should only be for the next week, after the provisional measure 1075/2021, which changes the University for All Program (ProUni), is deliberated in plenary.

Creator of Yearn Finance announces new regulated project

Decentralized finance (DeFi) developer Andre Cronje, known for being the creator of projects like Yearn Finance (YFI) and Fantom (FTM), is back in cryptocurrencies after suddenly leaving the industry last month.

Cronje said yesterday that he is not interested in pioneering new tokenomics (cryptoeconomy) models or launching triple-digit yield products. Instead, he has his eye on a more domesticated area – regulated cryptocurrency.

In a post published on his personal blog, Cronje announced that he and unnamed contributors are working on several projects focused on crypto compliance and regulation.

“Rather than trying to fight regulatory bodies over cryptocurrency regulation, we should try to engage and educate about regulated cryptocurrencies,” Cronje wrote.

Cardano wins 400 new projects in March

Cardano last month registered 400 new projects and 100,000 new wallets on its blockchain, the startup Input Output (IOHK), responsible for the development of the network, announced yesterday.

With the growth in March, Cardano now has almost 900 applications ready or under development. The number is expected to increase after the launch of a bridge between Ethereum assets in the ERC-20 format, which dominate the DeFi sector.

Criticized for lack of practical utility despite many promises, Cardano is a rival smart contract platform to Ethereum. It currently has an estimated market value of US$30.7 billion.

