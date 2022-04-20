Current champion, Atltico debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Brasiliense

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Everson goalkeeper during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo On the night of December 15th, the Atlantic crowned a historic 2021. Champion of Minas Gerais and Brazil, the white team defeated Athletico-PR once again and won the Copa do Brasil at the end of the season. A little over four months later, the team returns to the field for the knockout tournament this Wednesday (20) and begins the walk in search of the third championship. The opponent will be Brasiliense, in Mineiro, in the first leg of the third phase. The ball rolls at 7pm.

reduced load

Atltico moved behind the scenes to keep this Wednesday’s game at Mineiro. After all, the place will host, on Saturday, the Buteco do Gusttavo Lima. The structure of the event has already started to be assembled in the internal area of ​​the stadium. Therefore, the entire lower ring of the bleachers and the upper yellow sector will be closed in the Copa do Brasil match. The load of tickets put on sale was 28,000, less than half of the total capacity. Models submitted for the Manto da Massa contest

Alternate team?

Coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed tends to keep the rotation of the squad and give opportunities to those who have played less. The Argentine commander will not have left-back Dod (recovering from surgery) and forward Keno (eye injury) available. In negotiations to the USA, midfielder Dylan Borrero should also be out.

On the other hand, Hulk being in Belo Horizonte. The striker was absent from the 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, last Sunday, to accompany the birth of his daughter Zaya, in the USA. He left Miami this Tuesday for Brazil, but his title is still uncertain.

There are several doubts about who will be spared by Mohamed. Players like Guga, Rver, Diego Godn, Rubens, Otvio, Jair, Savarino, Ademir and Eduardo Sasha are expected to gain opportunities against Brasiliense. All to preserve the most worn out.

opponent

photo: Lu Tomasson/Brasiliense FC Bernardo in action during Brasiliense training Brasiliense started the 2022 season well. Two-time state champion by beating Ceilndia in the decision, Jacar seeks access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. And the start of the Fourth Division is promising. In their debut, they beat Anpolis-GO 2-0, with goals from Zotti and Tobinha.

In the Copa do Brasil, the team eliminated Humait-AM, in the first phase, after drawing away from home by 2 to 2. In the second duel, they beat Globo-RN on penalties, also far from their domains.

The Brasiliense squad has well-known athletes from Brazilian football, such as midfielder Radams, ex-Fluminense and Boa Esporte, and striker Z Eduardo, ex-Santos and Amrica, who is away for depression.

Against Atltico, coach Celso Teixeira will not be able to count on left-back Weverton Goduxo (suspended) and midfielders Tarta and Cabralzinho (already played in the Copa do Brasil for Ceilndia). Spared in his debut in Serie D (2-0 victory over Anpolis), Bernardo should return to the team.

ATLICO X BRASILIENSE

athletic

Everson; Mariano (Guga); Rver, Diego Godn and Guilherme Arana (Rubens); Otvio (Allan), Jair and Nacho Fernndez (Zaracho); Savarino, Ademir and Eduardo Sasha

technician: Antonio Mohamed

Brazilian

Edmar Sucuri; Andrezinho, Badhuga, Gustavo Henrique and Erick Daltro; Aldo, Zotti, Bernardo and Daniel Alagoano; Luquinhas and Marco

technician: Celso Teixeira

Reason: First round of the third round of the Copa do Brasil

date and time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)