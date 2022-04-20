Current champion, Atltico debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Brasiliense
On the night of December 15th, the Atlantic crowned a historic 2021. Champion of Minas Gerais and Brazil, the white team defeated Athletico-PR once again and won the Copa do Brasil at the end of the season. A little over four months later, the team returns to the field for the knockout tournament this Wednesday (20) and begins the walk in search of the third championship. The opponent will be Brasiliense, in Mineiro, in the first leg of the third phase. The ball rolls at 7pm.
reduced load
The structure of the event has already started to be assembled in the internal area of the stadium. Therefore, the entire lower ring of the bleachers and the upper yellow sector will be closed in the Copa do Brasil match.
The load of tickets put on sale was 28,000, less than half of the total capacity.
Alternate team?
There are several doubts about who will be spared by Mohamed. Players like Guga, Rver, Diego Godn, Rubens, Otvio, Jair, Savarino, Ademir and Eduardo Sasha are expected to gain opportunities against Brasiliense. All to preserve the most worn out.
opponent
Brasiliense started the 2022 season well. Two-time state champion by beating Ceilndia in the decision, Jacar seeks access to Serie C of the Brazilian Championship. And the start of the Fourth Division is promising. In their debut, they beat Anpolis-GO 2-0, with goals from Zotti and Tobinha.
In the Copa do Brasil, the team eliminated Humait-AM, in the first phase, after drawing away from home by 2 to 2. In the second duel, they beat Globo-RN on penalties, also far from their domains.
The Brasiliense squad has well-known athletes from Brazilian football, such as midfielder Radams, ex-Fluminense and Boa Esporte, and striker Z Eduardo, ex-Santos and Amrica, who is away for depression.
Against Atltico, coach Celso Teixeira will not be able to count on left-back Weverton Goduxo (suspended) and midfielders Tarta and Cabralzinho (already played in the Copa do Brasil for Ceilndia). Spared in his debut in Serie D (2-0 victory over Anpolis), Bernardo should return to the team.
ATLICO X BRASILIENSE
athletic
Everson; Mariano (Guga); Rver, Diego Godn and Guilherme Arana (Rubens); Otvio (Allan), Jair and Nacho Fernndez (Zaracho); Savarino, Ademir and Eduardo Sasha
technician: Antonio Mohamed
Brazilian
Edmar Sucuri; Andrezinho, Badhuga, Gustavo Henrique and Erick Daltro; Aldo, Zotti, Bernardo and Daniel Alagoano; Luquinhas and Marco
technician: Celso Teixeira
Reason: First round of the third round of the Copa do Brasil
date and time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7 pm (from Brasilia)
Local: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)
referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)
assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)