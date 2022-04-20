Daniel Silveira’s lawyer refuses Covid test and delays trial – Notícias

Health

Daniel Silveira's lawyer refuses Covid test and delays trial

The trial of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) was delayed by more than an hour, this Wednesday (20), after his lawyer, Paulo César Faria, refused to take the coronavirus test. The measure is required for those who wish to join the STF dependencies, but have not taken the vaccines against Covid-19.

According to the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, when he arrived at the Court, the defender did not present proof of vaccination and refused to take the exam. So, he was offered the possibility to participate in the trial through videoconference, but Paulo César did not accept.








After 15:00, one hour after the scheduled start of the session, the jurist accepted to take the exam, which showed a negative result. The case was reported to the OAB for investigation. “The lawyer representing the accused refused to present a test to prove the use of the vaccine. A link was made available for his Excellency’s participation. At 3 pm, the lawyer accepted to undergo a Covid test. The result was negative, after that , there was a delay. The Brazilian Bar Association was notified to analyze the lawyer’s conduct”, said Fux, at the beginning of the session.








Earlier, the deputy himself, accompanied by Eduardo Bolsonaro, a colleague in parliament, was prevented from entering the plenary to attend his own trial. A resolution in force in the Supreme Court restricts public access to the plenary, allowing only ministers, prosecutors, lawyers and collaborators to enter.

After the examination carried out by the defender, the trial began with a vote by the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

