Deaths from covid-19 fall 77.3% in the state of Rio

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, there was a 77.3% reduction in the percentage of total deaths from covid-19 between February, with 1,719 deaths, and March, with 390. of Health (SES).

Between April 1st and 18th, 47 municipalities did not register deaths from the disease. In this case are the cities of Armação de Búzios, Arraial do Cabo, Barra do Piraí, Barra Mansa, Bom Jardim, Cachoeiras de Macacu, Cantagalo, Carapebus, Casimiro de Abreu, Comendador Levy Gasparian, Conceição de Macabu, Cordeiro, Duas Barras, Guapimirim , Iguaba Grande, Italva, Laje do Muriaé, Macuco, Mendes, Miguel Pereira, Miracema, Nilópolis, Paracambi, Paraíba do Sul, Paraty, Paty do Alferes, Pinheiral, Porciúncula, Porto Real, Coatis, Quissamã, Resende, Rio Claro, Rio das Flores, Rio das Ostras, Santa Maria Madalena, São Fidélis, São José de Ubá, São José do Vale do Rio Preto, São Pedro D’Aldeia, São Sebastião do Alto, Sapucaia, Sumidouro, Tanguá, Trajano de Moraes, Valença and brooms.

For the coordinator of Information and Health at SES, Luciane Velasque, the explanation is vaccination in the state of Rio, which has already reached 86% of the population aged 12 years and over with the first and second doses. “The latest Risk Map for Covid-19 shows that deaths and hospitalizations have dropped, and the state remains at very low risk for the disease,” she explained.

Information analysis

The Health Department reported that many cases are notified after the date of death and, therefore, the recommendation since the beginning of the pandemic is that “the analysis of information is carried out by the date of death, and not by the date of registration in the system,” he said.

The 77th edition of the Covid-19 Risk Map, which is the last update made and released on Thursday (14), indicated that, for the sixth consecutive week, the state of Rio has a green flag, with very low risk for disease. The assessment is based on comparing this year’s 14th epidemiological week, April 3-9, with the twelfth week, March 20-26.

Despite the advanced results, the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe, reinforced the need to expand vaccination rates. “We need the population not to neglect vaccination. People who have not yet received the 2nd dose or booster dose should return to health centers to complete the vaccination schedule. In addition, seniors aged 80 and over should receive the additional booster dose,” he said.