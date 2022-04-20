declaration program errors

Technical problems in the programs that help fill out the 2022 Income Tax return can harm taxpayers, especially those who have tax to pay. One of the flaws does not allow generating the Darf (tax collection document) with an expiration date of May 31. The document is only printed for payment on April 29. The IRS extended the due date at the beginning of this month.

After the alert of the report of the UOL, the IRS promised to fix the flaw later this week, with the release of version 1.4 of the IRPF 2022 and GCAP 2021 programs. But this is not the only problem. See below what are the errors and what you need to do to not face difficulties when filling out the declaration. To solve one of the problems, you will need to install the IRPF 2022 program again.

GCAP 2021 Program May Generate Darf With Wrong Date

The due date of the tax payable has changed along with the delivery date of the IR 2022 declaration, which was extended earlier this month by the Federal Revenue, from April 29 to May 31.

However, a reader UOL reported that he was unable to generate the correct date Darf (Tax Collection Document) in the Capital Gains Declaration Program (GCAP 2021) to pay the tax on an inheritance property at the end of an estate proceeding.

After being consulted by the report, the Federal Revenue confirmed the problem and promised to correct the flaw later this week, with the release of version 1.4 of the GCAP 2021 program.

Those who already have the program installed on their computer do not need to download it again from the Revenue website. The taxpayer just waits for the automatic update the next time he opens the program. Your computer must be connected to the internet to perform the update.

You can also update manually. With the program open, access the “Tools” menu at the top of the screen. Select the “Check for Updates” item. If there is an update, it will follow.

The version of the GCAP 2021 program installed on your computer can be identified at the top of the screen, next to the program name.

Image: Reproduction

If you have tax payable and generated Darf with a date of April 29, but have not yet made the payment, you can wait for the program to be updated and print a new Darf due on May 31, without penalty.

Version 1.0 of the IRPF 2022 program does not automatically update

The report of UOL noted that the first version of the 2022 Income Tax filing program, which was made available to the public on March 7, is not accepting updates.

The IRS regularly updates the program to correct errors and change information, such as the filing date and the DARF expiration date. Therefore, updating the program is important and must be done.

The problem only occurs in version “1.0”. Versions “1.1”, “1.2 and “1.3” are updated automatically. The version of the program installed on your computer can be identified in the upper right corner of the screen.

When trying to update “Version 1.0” manually, activating the option in the “Tools” menu, available at the top of the program screen, an internet connection error message appears.

Image: Reproduction

After several tests, the report found that there was no problem with the connection. wanted by UOLthe IRS confirmed that the update issue occurs exclusively with version “1.0”.

If the version of IRPF 2022 installed on your computer is “1.0”, the solution is a little more complicated. According to the IRS, it is necessary to download the declaration filling program again.

Do not delete the program installed on your computer so as not to lose the saved information. Follow the guidelines below.

Click here to access the Revenue website and select the IRPF 2022 program according to your computer’s operating system (Windows, MacOS, Linux or Multiplatform).

The program will ask if you want to install it on your computer. Click “yes”.

Then the message will appear: “The IRPF 2022 program was found in the folder indicated for installation. Do you want to preserve the data?” Click “Yes”.

Image: Reproduction

This way, if you have already started making the declaration, you will not lose the information you filled in. On the next screen, click “Next” to complete the installation.

The version available on the site this Tuesday (19) was “1.3”. The IRS reported that a new version, “1.4”, will be released later this week.

After performing the above procedures, the update to version “1.4” should be automatic. It is enough that the computer is connected to the internet when you open the IRPF 2022 program.

Revenue and union had already warned of the chance of program failures

The Federal Revenue itself and the union of tax auditors (Sindifisco Nacional) had already warned, at the end of February, that there could be failures in the program due to cuts in the institution’s budget by the government.

The release of the program to the public took place only on March 7, with a delay of a week, due to budgetary difficulties and the standard operation of the Revenue auditors.