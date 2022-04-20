News

Diana Chaves’ stunning white dress in “Married at First Sight”

The presenter bet on the most used color in the SIC format and showed one of the most elegant looks of the new season.

Another good choice by the presenter.

In SIC’s “Casados ​​à Primeira Vista”, the white dress is the most common look among the participants. It could not be otherwise, since it is a “social experience” developed around marriage. What is more unexpected is the fact that the presenter herself, Diana Chaves, has bet on the color reserved for brides.

The long dress features the hemline at the ankle line, with a circular cut at the neckline. At the top of the skirt, a jewel adorns the waist and matches the golden earrings.

The piece in question is by the Italian brand Elisabetta Franchi, with stores in Lisbon and Porto. The designer who gives the brand its name stands out for its elegance and sophistication, launching highly successful ready-to-wear collections. She has dressed celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jener and Jessica Alba, for example, which is why she is a very sought-after name on the international stage.

According to the presenter’s stylist, Tiago Filipe Baptista, it made sense to start the commitment ceremonies with white. Since it is not socially accepted to use color in weddings, which becomes the property of the bride, the galas in this format were the ideal occasion to bet on the tone.

Diana Chaves had already stood out with a creation by the same designer, but quite different. At Ruth and Bruno’s wedding, the presenter opted for lilac, with a sheer and shiny skirt overlaid by a bathing suit in the same tone.

