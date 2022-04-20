Diego Loureiro reveals Castro’s request to play with his feet: “I feel comfortable” | botafogo

Owner of the alvinegra goal while Gatito Fernández is out, Diego Loureiro has been evolving under the care of Luís Castro. Botafogo owner last Sunday, in the 3-1 victory over Ceará, for the Brasileirão, the 23-year-old will be under the beams in his debut in the Copa do Brasil, against Ceilândia on Wednesday (20), at 21:30, at Mané Garrincha, for the third phase of the competition.

Since 2018 at Botafogo, the goalkeeper revealed that the arrival of Luís Castro helped him develop the skills to play with his feet. An admirer of athletes with this skill, the Portuguese has been intensifying training with the aim of improving this point.

– The teacher likes us to participate in the game. Not only with the ball at his feet, but in other situations. These are things that I feel comfortable with, because I already had this characteristic before. So it’s just adapting to what he asks, knowing what he needs us to do on the field. I’m not there to be the highlight of the team, playing with my feet. I’m there to help Botafogo, the Botafogo family-he said, before continuing:

– We had a little more intense training on the feet. We work a lot with the feet, other aspects and skills of the goalkeepers. It’s something that we’ve been improving a lot in recent weeks with Professor Daniel Correia,” he added.

In addition to the new function and changes in training, Loureiro notes that more things have changed in his daily life. One of the remnants of the campaign that relegated Botafogo to Serie B, in 2020, the goalkeeper recognizes that there is an interesting parallel between the “old” and the “new” club.

– Few athletes left from the year of relegation to today. We see a lot of difference, it’s a lighter day to day today. It’s a very important turnaround. I think whoever is here is grateful to John for believing in the club, for investing heavily. We are happy with the reinforcements that are coming and we want to give back to him, to the fans. Show that it was worth trusting us, but we also know that it is a long-term project, which still has a lot to grow and we are evolving like the Botafogo family

The “family” enters the field at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (20), for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Victor Cuesta, presented this week, can no longer play for the championship, as he has already entered the field with the Inter shirt. The same situation happens with Oyama, who has already played for Mirassol, from DP. Kitten, with pain in the right knee.

On the other hand, Luís Castro has news in the field. In addition to the last three reinforcements – Tchê Tchê, Gustavo Sauer and Lucas Fernandes – are still out. Who is listed again is Matheus Nascimento, who was released after fulfilling personal commitments.

