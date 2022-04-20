Dollar starts the week with a strong fall and closes at R$ 4.65

The US currency fell on a new day of commodity appreciation and amid the prospect of continued interest rate hikes in Brazil.

support the 247

ICL

by José de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar started the week with a strong decline in Brazil and the real was the positive highlight in the global exchange markets, as investors saw the Brazilian currency as more attractive on a new day of commodity appreciation and amid the prospect of continued highs in interest here.

The dollar in sight fell 0.99% this Monday, at 4.6500 reais. It is the lowest level for a closing since the last day 4, when the price stood at 4.6075 reais, a floor since March 4, 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The 0.99% drop is also the strongest since April 4th (-1.27%).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The day was generally less liquid, with markets returning from Easter, and a new rally in US bond rates with falling stocks renewed the call for winning strategies in an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates.

And this is the case with the real, which has appreciated by almost 10% (in nominal terms) against the dollar since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, which preceded a frenzied rise in raw material prices, improving the scenario for the flow of foreign currency to Brazil.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“High commodity prices … will continue to put a floor on Brazilian assets. And for investors willing to face the volatility related to political uncertainty in this year’s election, we believe there is room for higher Brazilian assets,” they said. in a strategy report Kathryn Rooney Vera and Gregan Anderson of the investment firm Bulltick.

The commodity CRM index, a global benchmark for raw material prices, rose 1.29% on Monday to its highest level since September 2012.

Earlier, inflation data in Brazil once again showed higher-than-expected rates, boosting bets that the Central Bank will have to maintain the monetary tightening cycle. The basic interest rate, the Selic, is at 11.75% per year and some people already see it at 14% per year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

While the rate embedded in 12-month Brazilian reais forward contracts is already close to 13% per annum, the yield implied in similar contracts in Chilean pesos – another highlight in global foreign exchange markets for reasons similar to the real – is 8% .

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING