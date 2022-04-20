Duo of defensive midfielders is out of rotation at Corinthians after the first cycle of games

Corinthians has been rotating players since coach Vítor Pereira found out in the elimination of the Campeonato Paulista, against São Paulo, in Morumbi, that the team would not be able to repeat a good performance in consecutive games if it did not change around half of the holders. Two names, however, have not yet appeared in this environment.

Athletes used with reasonable frequency since 2020, midfielders Xavier and Victor Cantillo have not entered the field for a single minute since their debut in the Copa Libertadores da América, against Always Ready, in Bolivia. There are already four games in the period.

It is noteworthy the fact that both play in the range that has been changed the most by the coach both before and during the matches, since he expects to have the same physical vigor in the marking from the first to the last minute of the match.

The most surprising case is that of Cantillo, who came to start the team against Novorizontino, in the last round of Paulista, and had a good performance in the 5-0 rout over Ponte Preta, days before.

Loaned to the Colombian national team, he lost the playoffs against Paulista and ended up going back in line for an opportunity. Since then, Vítor Pereira has used Du, Maycon, Roni, Paulinho, Giuliano and Renato Augusto, but he hasn’t given a single minute to the Colombian.

Xavier, on the other hand, is one of the group of young players released in recent years who have not yet managed to establish themselves in the professional arena. With no chance of a loan after the transfer window closes, he tries to recover his minutes in training at CT Joaquim Grava.

Only the second can have a chance this Wednesday, against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, in Londrina, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Vítor Pereira listed Xavier among his options, but saw Cantillo being left out of the list because of the flu.

See more at: Xavier, Victor Cantillo and Vtor Pereira.