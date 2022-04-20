Edu delivers gifts to Cruzeiro fan who has cerebral palsy

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Joo Pedro Teixeira (d) visited Cruzeiro’s training center this Tuesday (19) and was presented by Edu (d)

“Our fan, Joo, had a very special day at Toca da Raposa! In addition to meeting CT, he met with Edu, took a picture with the new reinforcements of the season, received the new shirt and even took home an efficient partner !” the club posted on Twitter.

Joo Pedro became popular after the report broadcast by Globe Sports last Thursday (14), who shared his feelings for Cruzeiro, regardless of his disability. The production of the matter followed the youngster’s trip to Mineiro in the celestial victory against Brusque, by 1 to 0, for the second round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, last Tuesday (12).

Alongside his mother, Erika Pacheco, and his uncle, Daniel Pacheco, Joo Pedro showed his passion for the club, singing the crowd’s songs and suffering with every move. At the time, the young man was located in the red sector of the stadium, in the specific space for wheelchair users.

The striker Edu, shortly after the broadcast of the report, published on social networks his desire to meet Joo Pedro, who had bet on the striker’s three goals against Brusque. The player even responded to a comment from a fan stating that he was moved by the young man’s story: “It’s impossible not to cry!!!”

After the meeting on Tuesday, Edu thanked the Cruzeiro through his social networks: “A day that will stay forever in my heart. Thank you for your love, João Pedro. You are enlightened. We are always together, my friend.”

A day that will stay forever in my heart, thanks for the love Joo Pedro. You are enlightened, you are always my friend %uD83D%uDC99%uD83D%uDC99 pic.twitter.com/IMDiTcJluT %u2014 Edu Junior 9 (@Junior9Edu) April 19, 2022

Unlike the rest of the Raposa cast, Edu is in Belo Horizonte to take care of a muscle injury detected in his right thigh. With that, the striker did not travel to Belm to face Remo, this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Banpar Baeno, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.