Eduardo and Mônica debuts in streaming on the anniversary of Brasilia

On display for 13 weeks in Brazilian cinemas, Eduardo and Mônica will debut on streaming from this Thursday, April 21, the date on which Brasília’s birthday is celebrated. Set in the federal capital, the film will be made available on the main digital platforms by TVOD (Oi Play, NOW and Vivo Play) and can still be rented on Looke, PingPlay, Apple TV+ and Google Play. On SKY, the film arrives on April 28.

Inspired by the popular characters created by Renato Russo, the romantic comedy is directed by René Sampaio, produced by Bianca de Felippes and starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga.

Before debuting in theaters, the film had already toured renowned international festivals, such as Miami (USA) and Edmonton (Canada), where it won the Best Film award. His international career also includes other countries, such as Portugal, where he stayed for three weeks. Next month, the production will also open the 24th edition of Rencontres du Cinéma Sud-américain, in Marseilles (France).

