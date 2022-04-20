Eletrobras: TCU resumes privatization trial this Wednesday, but request for view should postpone decision | Economy

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) begins to judge this Wednesday (20) the second and final stage of the privatization process of Eletrobras, a state-owned company that operates in the areas of generation, transmission and distribution of energy.

The government awaits the final approval of the court until May 13, in order to make the privatization possible this year.

Therefore, the expectation for this Wednesday is not about the outcome of the trial, but about the duration of the request for inspection (more time for analysis of the process) to be granted to Minister Vital do Rêgo.

This Tuesday (19), Vital do Rêgo’s office informed that he will ask for a 60-day visa.

“The minister informed that he will actually ask for a 60-day view, as he understands that, as the vote has not been made available so far, there will not be enough time to have a technical understanding of a matter of such complexity,” the office said.

1 of 1 Power transmission lines in Brasília — Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino Power transmission lines in Brasília — Photo: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

Who decides on the request, however, is the plenary. The trend, according to the g1, is that the period granted is one week or 20 days.

If the other ministers decide to grant a longer view than one week, privatization can be postponed to August or even made impossible this year (Find out more at the end of this report).

The first stage of analysis on privatization was already approved by the TCU in February (video below). On the occasion, the ministers analyzed the grant bonus that, after privatization, Eletrobras will have to pay the Union for the renewal of contracts for the company’s 22 hydroelectric plants.

TCU gives first approval to Eletrobras privatization

In this second phase, the court will evaluate the sales model proposed by the Union, including the range of value of the shares to be offered on the stock exchange.

The government chose to carry out the privatization in the form of a capitalization, that is, the Federal Government will offer new Eletrobras shares on the stock exchange and, as a result, will no longer be the controlling shareholder of the company. When the process is completed, the state-owned company will become a company with a defined controller.

The trial will take place in the TCU plenary, starting at 2:30 pm. The rapporteur minister, Aroldo Cedraz, must read his vote, whether or not following the conclusions of the technical area of ​​the court and the Public Ministry of Accounts.

The technical area agreed with the privatization, but proposed to the court to order the government to redo the minimum price per share to be offered to the market, due to undervaluations in some calculations. Values ​​are confidential.

The Public Ministry with the TCU also asked for a review of the methodology for calculating the value of the company’s shares, in addition to proposing the exclusion of a contribution of R$ 5 billion by the privatized Eletrobras to the Energy Development Account (CDE), a fund used to subsidize the electricity bill.

According to the G1, the government believes that these determinations, if actually issued, should not compromise the privatization schedule.

The government’s main concern, therefore, is with Minister Vital do Rêgo’s request for an inspection.

In the first stage of the trial, the minister – opposed to privatization – had already asked for a view, postponing the vote by two months. This Tuesday, the office said that he will ask for a view again.

By law, the request for a view can be up to 60 days. But, if there is pressure from other ministers, the deadline can be reduced to up to a week, as has already happened in the process on 5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet.

At the time, Minister Jorge Oliveira, appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro, convinced the other ministers to reduce the 30-day visa request, as requested by Cedraz, to one week, which allowed the 5G auction to be held in November 2021. .

A similar strategy can be used this Wednesday by ministers aligned with the government. Until the afternoon of this Tuesday, there was no consensus among the ministers on which deadline to be granted, according to the g1.

If there is no consensus, the vote on the duration of the viewing request will be done in plenary.

If the option is to grant a week’s visa, the conclusion of the trial would be for the next Wednesday, the 27th.

The government and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which assists in the operationalization of privatization, would have to rush to comply with the bureaucratic procedures. But it would be possible to carry out the privatization by May 13, according to government officials.

The date is the deadline for the use in the privatization process of Eletrobras’ balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021. If the request for a view is longer than a week, privatization must be delayed until August because it will be necessary to wait for the disclosure of the financial result of the first quarter of 2022 of Eletrobras – a requirement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the SEC (the American CVM).