Elle Fanning reveals Leonardo DiCaprio was her date at ‘prom’ – Vogue

Elle Fanning and Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning lived a true fairy tale as she revealed to the talk show hosted by James Corden. The actress explains that, despite starring in films and series from an early age, she always tried to have a normal life at school, going to events and dances.

“I managed to go to the dance in the ninth, first and second years of high school,” said the American, invited by an older student to go to the school’s party.

But in my senior year of high school, the prom was a little different, but full of charm: “The senior prom is the biggest ever, and my best friend and I had this plan to go together. But a movie that I did was going to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival on the same day. So my mom made him go to the Festival and we had our ‘prom’ in Cannes. Something very relatable, for sure,” he said with a laugh.

Although it didn’t go as planned, the dance in Cannes was “the happiest day of her life”, including dancing with Leonardo DiCaprio, the dream of many teenagers around the world.

“We posed for pictures like a red carpet prom. And then I danced with Leo (DiCaprio). He said, ‘I heard it’s your prom.’ My best friend, who was my date and is my friend to this day, says about it and we remember it all the time. It was the happiest day I’ve ever lived, the best night of our lives”, he revealed.

Fanning went on to say that he loves a party. She recently celebrated her 24th birthday in Miami, United States and took the opportunity to enjoy her bachelorette party with her friend: “”We went to a club and stayed there until late because we heard someone say that Rick Ross was going to show up. He arrived around 4 am, opened a bottle of rosé, and we went home.”

