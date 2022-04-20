Ellen Pompeo defends Katherine Heigl as she recalls feud

Advertising Could not load ad

The actress Ellen Pompeothe greatest symbol of Grey’s Anatomy, came out in defense of Katherine Heigl reminiscing about a 13 year old feud. In this week’s edition of the podcast itself, called Tell Me, Ellen recalled the controversy started by Katherine. Still a member of the cast, the interpreter of Izzie criticized the producers of the series and exposed the insane routine of work during the recordings; she was mocked and labeled ungrateful.

In the episode of Tell Me released this Wednesday (20), Ellen received actress Kate Walsh, also a colleague of Grey’s Anatomy. At the beginning of the chat, they talked about the intense work routine in Hollywood and the matter reached Grey’s. Ellen started talking about Katherine around the 5 minute mark.

“I remember that [Katherine] Heigl said something about it on a talk show, about the crazy schedule we had on Grey’s Anatomy. And she was 100% right”said the actress.

“What if she said something like that today”continued. “She would be a hero! She was ahead of her time, gave a statement about the insane hours of work and of course was labeled ungrateful [na época].”

“Actually, she was 100% honest and completely correct. She was brave as fuck for saying that. And she was telling the truth, I wasn’t lying”concluded Ellen.

understand the controversy

The talk show Ellen cited was that of David Letterman. In July 2009, Katherine Heigl was invited to promote the film The Naked Truth and to talk a little about Grey’s Anatomy (video above). At the time, the actress was still on the series filming the sixth season, which would be her last.

She told the comedian that she had started recording the new batch of episodes days ago. And she fired: “I will keep saying this to put you to shame: it was 17 straight hours of work in a single day”. Katherine did not stop there: “I think that’s cruel, mean.”

The press had a lot of impact on Katherine’s speech. It is worth remembering an important context: the interview took place a year after she had withdrew from running for an Emmy arguing that the work on the series was not worthy of the award. She, by the way, is the only member of the Grey’s Anatomy cast to win the TV Oscar, the statuette for best supporting actress received in 2007.

There was already a tension about her staying on the show; participation in the talk show only made the situation worse.

Letterman joked about how long the character Izzie would be on the show. And Katherine seized the hook: “I wonder about it too”, returned, amid laughter. The actress had a two-year contract with Grey’s Anatomy; didn’t even complete a full year. She left the series in early 2010. ⬩