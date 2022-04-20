Elon Musk is denied credit 3 times in attempt to buy Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Space X, tried to get credit at three major financial institutions, but was denied $43 billion. According to Bloomberg news agency, Blackstone, Vista and Brookfield were approached by Musk, but rejected the request.

The information was obtained by Bloomberg from unnamed sources. Sought by the agency, the asset managers declined to comment on the matter.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, “Vista and Blackstone are not interested in participating in any potential offers from Musk or any other party on Twitter at this time.”

Bloomberg also reported that Apollo Global Management Inc. is interested in participating in the purchase of Twitter alongside Musk, possibly as a backer of the $43 billion.

The attempt to get credit is just one of the obstacles faced by the billionaire in his quest to acquire the social network. After buying 9% of the company’s shares and becoming one of the main shareholders, fears of interference by the billionaire in the company’s guidelines grew.

A few days after the purchase, he dropped out of serving on Twitter’s board of directors, but then proposed buying the entire company for $6 billion more than market value.

To make the deal, however, Musk would need the approval of the Board, which does not seem to be in his favor. In the past, the billionaire has attacked Twitter’s policies on removing content from the platform and considered them as attacks on freedom of expression.

“I invested in Twitter and I believe that [a empresa] has the potential to be the platform for free speech,” Musk said in a tender document. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. And I will unlock it.”