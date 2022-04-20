Emma Watson turns 32; remember ‘Harry Potter’ and other films in the actress’s career

Actress Emma Watson turns 32 this Saturday, the 15th.

With a very successful career, the artist, who is Parisat Francefrom a very early age learned to deal with fame and great responsibilities since, as a child, he starred in one of the most impactful productions in the entire history of children’s literature and cinema: the Harry Potter fantasy saga.

Emma delighted everyone in the role of the little witch Hermione, a diligent student at Hogwarts and an incisive defender of her friends Harry and Ron. However, the actress’ career did not end with the last film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2released in 2011.

To celebrate Emma’s birthday, we’ve rounded up the actress’ main film roles over the years.

‘Harry Potter’ (2000-2011)

The saga of the little British wizard has quickly gained fame since the release of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stonein 1997.

Emma’s character, Hermione Granger, a ‘muggle’ – nomenclature within the universe created by JK Rowling for wizards who were born to non-wizard parents -, is always one of the best students in the classes she attends at Hogwarts – the school of magic – , as well as being friends with Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, and Ronald Weasley, played by Rupert Grint.

Over eight films we can see the development and maturation of both Hermione and Emma.

Recently, HBO Max released a documentary titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Celebration: Back to Hogwarts, in which the two decades since the release of the first feature is celebrated, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2000).

Emma, ​​Radcliffe and Grint, as well as other actors in the films, participate in the production remembering the defining moments of the Potter universe.

‘Seven Days With Marilyn’ (2011)

The first film that Emma Watson made shortly after the end of the Harry Potter saga was the feature Seven Days with Marilyn (2011), starring Michelle Williams?.

The production shows the events of the last week of the star’s life. Hollywood.

Emma has a small role in the film and plays a costume assistant named Lucy.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ (2012)

The following year came the long The advantages of being invisible (2012), the first film, after Harry Potter, in which the character of Emma is a central part of the plot.

The film shows the conflicts of Charlie, a teenager who suffers from depression and anxiety, as he goes through high school and tries to make new friends.

‘Bling Ring: The Hollywood Gang’ (2013)

In Bling Ring: The Hollywood Gang (2013), Emma plays teenager Nicki Moore who is part of a group of five rich young men who decide to rob the house of Hollywood artists.

The story is based on real events and the gang robbed the house of people like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox and Orlando Bloom.

‘Noah’ (2014)

Emma also participated in the epic film Noah (2014), adapted from the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, starring actor Russell Crowe.

In the production, the actress plays Ila, the hero’s adopted daughter.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017)

In 2017, Emma performs one of her biggest productions since the Harry Potter films.

The live action of Beauty and the Beast grossed over a billion dollars at the box office and was one of the most watched films of that year.

The cast also includes Dan Stevens, known for the series Downton Abbey, and Emma Thompson, who recently made the live action Cruella (2021) starring Emma Stone.

‘The Circle’ (2017)

Still in 2017, Emma starred in the movie the circle. In the plot, she lives the young Mae Holland who goes to work in a technology company, but is faced with a troubled scenario that involves issues such as surveillance and lack of privacy.

Actor Tom Hanks is also part of the cast.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

The last film that Emma participated, so far, is lovely women,in 2019.

The film is based on the novel little womenin Louisa May Alcottreleased in 1868. The 2019 production is the seventh theatrical adaptation of the work.

The plot tells the story of the March sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth – who live in agreein Massachusettsus U.Sduring the 19th century, in the years following the Civil War.