Ethanol price rises 4.5% in 1 week; know what happened and what to expect | agribusiness

THE Ethanol price rose 4.5% in just one weeksqueezing even more the pocket of the consumer, who already pays, on average, R$ 7 for the liter of gasoline.

Between the 10th and 16th of April, the liter of ethanol reached R$ 5,241 in the national averageagainst R$ 5.014 in the immediately previous week, according to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The increase was greater than the advance of gasoline (+0.37%) in the same period, while diesel had a fall in the last week (-0.19%).

Ethanol rose in 21 states and the Federal District, registering its biggest increases in São Paulo (+6%), Goiás (+5%) and Minas Gerais (+4.8%).

In the countryside, problems involving the harvest of sugarcane, which is the raw material for ethanol, pressured the rise in prices. Understand below what happened and what to expect from the price of ethanol in the coming weeks.

Why did the price of ethanol go up?

THE sugar cane cropwhich starts in April of one year and goes until March of the other, started late this month.

“In April, we had only 26 milling units in the first half of the month. At this time, we usually have 120 to 130 plants in activity”, says Maurício Muruci, an analyst at Safras & Mercados.

In view of the lower production rate, it was more difficult for distributors to find ethanol available on the market.

The rise in fuel still reflects the sugarcane crop fall in 2021 depending on the drought and frost, highlights Gabriela Faria, economist at Tendências Consultoria. The adverse climate also impacted the development of plants and even the their ability to be converted into sugar.

In addition demand for ethanol increased because of the rise in gasolinehighlights the Sugarcane Industry Association (Unica).

“Even with sufficient stock, the reduced availability of the product, especially in São Paulo – the largest producer and consumer state – and the delay in the beginning of the new harvest brought an imbalance between supply and demand”, reinforces the association.

Gas, gasoline and ethanol prices soar in April

Gasoline and ethanol increased during the month of April — Photo: Reproduction

You Analysts predict a drop in ethanol prices starting in May.

By the end of April, the Unica estimates that 189 plants are already in productiona number that, according to the association, should guarantee an increase in the supply of fuel and a stabilization of the market.

“With that, we believe that, as of May, this scenario should change with the return of ethanol competitiveness”, he highlights.

In addition, the Safras analyst says that demand for ethanol should fall as it is no longer advantageous in relation to gasoline in many states.

“This issue is further aggravated by the prospect of a sharp increase in the supply of ethanol from the new crop as of May, where a scenario of reduced demand should culminate in a decrease in supply, leading prices to a perspective of a strong fall between the end of April and the first half of May”.