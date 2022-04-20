Ewan McGregor is about to marry Mary Elizabeth Winstead

AND‘Star Wars’ wan McGregor will marry ‘Fargo’ co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Page Six has learned.

The couple is expected to exchange rings this Friday in Los Angeles. McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, met in 2016 when they played a house on the FX series ‘Fargo’.

About a month after the show’s third season, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and now ex-husband Riley Stearns announced their divorce in 2017. In October of that same year, the actress and Ewan McGregor were spotted together on the streets of London.

It was later reported that the actor was separated from his now ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis, to whom he had been married for over twenty years.

In June 2020, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together, Laurie. The actor is also the father of Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11, from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis.

Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham changes name on Instagram after marriage to Nicola Peltz

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

THE News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!