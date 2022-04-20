Ewan McGregor will walk down the aisle with co-star from the end of his first marriage and who was called ‘trash’ by his daughters – Monet

+



Actor Ewan McGregor and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a Hollywood event in March 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Ewan McGregor will walk down the aisle with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The future marriage of the star of the franchise ‘Star Wars’ to the star of the classic indie ‘Scott Pilgrim against the World’ (2010) was revealed by the North American website Page Six. It is not yet known when the ceremony starring the two artists will take place, but their plans were reported about six years after they met, while filming the series ‘Fargo’.

The secret romance between McGregor and Winstead would have even started during the filming of ‘Fargo’, in 2016, when the actor was still living with production designer Eve Mavrakis – with whom he exchanged alliances in 1996, had four daughters and signed a divorce in 2017.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor in a scene from the series Fargo (Photo: Reproduction)

“They are more in love than ever,” the Page Six source linked to McGregor and Winstead said in revealing their marriage plans. “Having a child last year brought them even closer together,” the contact stated, citing baby Laurie, born in July 2021.

After ‘Fargo’, the 51-year-old actor and 37-year-old actress still worked together in the blockbuster ‘Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation’ (2020), starring Australian actress Margot Robbie.

Eve Mavrakis and Ewan McGregor as a couple (Photo: getty)

The end of McGregor’s marriage to Mavrakis and the beginning of his relationship with Winstead was marked by tensions between the star of the cult classic ‘Trainspotting’ (1996) and his daughters, especially his firstborn, Clara (26 years old). The model even called her father an “idiot” for breaking up with her mother and later called Winstead “a piece of trash”.

Actress and model Clara McGregor with her father, actor Ewan McGregor (Photo: Instagram)

In 2018, when a fan account shared a photo of her father with his girlfriend on Instagram, Clara joked with the image’s caption, which was quite complimentary of Winstead. The actor’s daughter wrote: “‘The most beautiful and talented woman in the world’??? Man you are deluded. The girl is a piece of trash.”

Subsequently, however, Clara hinted at having made peace with her father and Winstead. She even shared a photo on Instagram in which she appears emotional, holding her little brother in her lap. Aside from Clara, McGregor’s other eldest daughters with his first wife are Anouk (11 years old), Jamyan (20 years old) and Esther (20 years old).