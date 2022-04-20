Expo Favela fills WTC with politicians, celebrities and 350 businesses – 04/18/2022 – Social Entrepreneur

“This audience here was everything I ever dreamed of”, says Celso Athayde, former street vendor and CEO of Favela Holding. He is applauded by the 11,000 people who took Easter Sunday off to attend an event dedicated to emerging community businesses.

Expo Favela began on Friday (15) at the WTC business complex, in São Paulo. The conference that brought together Luciano Huck and Neca Setubal (Fundação Tide Setubal) with Adriana Barbosa (Feira Preta) and Hamilton da Silva (Saladorama) set the tone for what those three days of meeting would be like.

The same audience was shared by ‘Grandma Tutu’, a black cook from Brasilândia who fed thousands with her bread during the pandemic, and Felipe d’Avila, presidential candidate for the Novo party.

The mix of zip codes, colors and accents that manifested itself throughout the fair was what Celso Athayde promised when announcing the event: connecting asphalt and favela.

“The favela has to be everywhere, from entrepreneurship to politics, and this event is a symbol of that,” said Huck.

For Adriana Barbosa, who created the biggest festival of black culture in Latin America, being on stage at the WTC requires emotional muscle. “It’s a process of persuasion because they still look at the favela from the perspective of scarcity”, says she, who interviewed DJ Alok on Sunday.

“Talking about money was a sin, but success can’t just come with representation or media. Success in the black community is social mobility.”

“In a symphony orchestra, in a successful football team or in good journalism, what you have is diversity,” said Felipe d’Avila, who was in the front row of the audience. The same space occupied by Rio de Janeiro rapper Nega Gizza, by Ester Carro, an architect from Paraisópolis, and by federal deputy Vinicius Poit (Novo-SP).

“I’m here learning a new vocabulary to connect with people”, added Felipe d’Avila.

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), was also there. “Participating in the first Expo Favela in this chic place that the favela has taken over is a source of great joy,” he told the audience at the opening of the event.

In addition to the conferences, the three floors of the fair housed a movie theater, a literary fair, an exhibition with photos of Paraisópolis, mentoring rooms, among other attractions.

On Friday, the report found crowded areas, with lines for conferences, which delayed and left part of the public angry in line.

“I paid to see all the lectures, I’m not leaving here,” one person told the event’s production, which asked the audience of the previous lecture to leave the theater to make room for those waiting outside.

Famous people such as Alok, Luiza Helena Trajano, Kondzilla, Emicida, Natuza Nery and Marcelo Tas made conferences at the theater with a capacity for just over 500 people very popular.

Circulation was easier in the exhibition areas of the 350 entrepreneurs running businesses in favelas across the country.

“Meeting other people who are in the same battle as me is something unique,” said Tulani Nascimento, CEO of Favelacult.

The communication agency in Salvador (BA) produces creative experiences and empowers peripheral professionals and artists. “I’m looking for funding and mentors to expand the service and this is the ideal place.”

Recycled clothes, podcast platforms, popular architecture, games, food delivery, home gardens and even a “Loolaperifa” were some of the businesses exposed to the public.

The 30 thousand visitors to Expo Favela came from all regions of the country and with varied motivations.

“We are looking to innovate in the social field, perhaps encouraging projects, and we came to know the ideas”, says Milene Zaratini, partner of an insurance brokerage in Belo Horizonte (MG).

“Finding people who work with entrepreneurship in the favela makes us able to identify where our weaknesses are and the bridges we can build”, says Janaína Augusto, who works at an NGO in Rio Claro (SP).

She was looking forward to seeing the lecture with Edu Lyra (Gerando Falcões) and Tia Dag (Casa do Zezinho). “Public policies take time to reach us, but it doesn’t mean that we are needy.”

Ahead of the Central Única das Favelas (Cufa), Preto Zezé bets that the event helps to remove from the collective imagination the idea of ​​the community as a place of tragedy, shooting and death. “This time the favela is on stage, in the audience, behind and in front of the cameras.”

“This is the unfolding of a silent social revolution made by a former beggar who promised never to ask for money again. It’s not just a fair, it’s a movement that has no turning back”, completed Celso Athayde.





“It’s not just a fair, it’s a movement that has no turning back”

The event that began by pointing out that the number of Brazilian favelas has doubled in the last decade – there are 13,151 in the entire territory – and that there are 17 million people living in them, of which 67% are black, ended with a party, with a favela dance.

“I just want to be happy…”, Athayde sang to the 4,000 people around the stage on Sunday night. And the audience sang back: “And to be able to be proud and be aware that the poor have their place.”