Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel Reveals Official Film Logo; Look!

Actor Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram a photo of the logo of the next film in the franchise Fast and furious with the caption “Day one”. In the image, you can see the title “Fast X”, and it is not yet known whether this will be the official name of the new feature or just a simplified version of fast and furious 10.

In addition to the participation of actors already consecrated in the series, such as Vin Diesel himself, the new film will bring some acting debuts. The cast will have, for example, Brie Larsonin captain marveland Jason MomoaThe Aquaman, Momoa will play a villain in the film.

Momoa previously stated that he was excited to participate and play the role of a villain, something that hasn’t happened in a while. “Now, I can be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy,” commented the actor.

The character Luke Hobbs will not be part of the new feature in the franchiseSource: Reproduction/Universal Pictures Brasil

Hobbs will not return

In addition to premieres and returns, some characters will no longer return. This is the case of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who refused to participate in fast and furious 10 like Luke Hobbs. The Rock had disagreements with Vin Diesel in the past and told the actor that had no interest to continue.

“I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of me returning,” he said. The film opens in May 19, 2023.