News

Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel Reveals Official Film Logo; Look!

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Image from: Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel Reveals Official Film Logo; Look!

Image: Reproduction/Universal Pictures Brasil

Actor Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram a photo of the logo of the next film in the franchise Fast and furious with the caption “Day one”. In the image, you can see the title “Fast X”, and it is not yet known whether this will be the official name of the new feature or just a simplified version of fast and furious 10.

In addition to the participation of actors already consecrated in the series, such as Vin Diesel himself, the new film will bring some acting debuts. The cast will have, for example, Brie Larsonin captain marveland Jason MomoaThe Aquaman, Momoa will play a villain in the film.

Momoa previously stated that he was excited to participate and play the role of a villain, something that hasn’t happened in a while. “Now, I can be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy,” commented the actor.

The character Luke Hobbs will not be part of the new feature in the franchiseThe character Luke Hobbs will not be part of the new feature in the franchiseSource: Reproduction/Universal Pictures Brasil

Hobbs will not return

In addition to premieres and returns, some characters will no longer return. This is the case of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who refused to participate in fast and furious 10 like Luke Hobbs. The Rock had disagreements with Vin Diesel in the past and told the actor that had no interest to continue.

“I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always root for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of me returning,” he said. The film opens in May 19, 2023.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russian troops bomb Ukrainian military base on Polish border on 18th day of war | Fantastic

March 14, 2022

Relentlessly Tragic, Netflix Movie Will Disturb You As If 136 Minutes Are The Rest Of Your Life

4 weeks ago

Land mine explosion leaves 3 dead and 3 children injured in Kiev

March 8, 2022

Russia attacks Kiev on several fronts; Ukraine counts 198 dead

February 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button