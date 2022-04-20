Fast X: Tenth Fast & Furious movie confirmed for May 2023

The tenth film in the saga of Fast and furious already has a new official name. According to the information, Fast X has been confirmed and will be released in a year, more specifically on the day May 19, 2023. The sequel will hit theaters two years after the last film in the franchise, Fast & Furious 9, which was released in June of last year.

Despite the news being released now, this is not the first detail of the film to be revealed. A few days ago, the main actor of the franchise, Vin Diesel had already published some curiosities about the new feature film on their social networks. In one of these posts, the star who plays Dominic Toretto confirmed the presence of the actresses Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad) in the main cast of the tenth film in the franchise.

Through Twitter, the account of the saga of Fast & Furious (The Fast Saga) published the official logo of the new film with the following caption: “Fasten your seat belts. Fast X is in production”. Vin Diesel also shared the image via his Instagram.

Cast and direction

In addition to Diesel, Larson and Melchior, the Fast X cast will include Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. The direction of the film will be led by Justin Linwho has directed five films in the saga, including the last one.

It is also worth mentioning that the presence of actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is a doubt, since the bad relationship between him and Vin Diesel still seems to be unresolved. The actors feuded after Johnson publicly criticized the male cast of the franchise’s films, mainly highlighting his disagreements with Diesel during filming.

Via: Polygon Source: The Fast Saga