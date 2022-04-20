Fertilizer: Russia sends 24 ships with almost 678,000 t

At least 24 ships carrying nearly 678,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers are expected to arrive at Brazilian ports in the coming weeks.

Despite concerns that sanctions against Russia will cause a fertilizer deficit in Brazil, preliminary shipment data show orders being filled and ships heading to Brazil, potentially allowing for a normal grain-planting season. We have already reported here, for the last week, the queue of several ships to land the fertilizers negotiated, still in 2021 by the importing companies in Brazil.

At least 24 ships carrying nearly 678,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers should arrive at Brazilian ports in the coming weeks, according to preliminary shipment data compiled by Agrinvest Commodities and seen by Reuters on Monday.

Despite sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, data shows that 11 of the 24 ships left ports such as St Petersburg and Murmansk after February 24, when the war broke out. Most are carrying potassium chloride used in soybean and corn fields.

Brazil is dependent on fertilizer imports. According to estimates, around 85% of the country’s domestic demand for fertilizers is supplied by imports from countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Canada. The jump from this dependence took place after the Government’s decision to hibernate Petrobras’ factories and the delays in the environmental licenses of other companies in the sector.

The Pebble Beach, carrying 35,000 tonnes of potassium chloride, was the last to leave Russia on April 4 en route to the southeastern port of Victoria, the data showed.

A fertilizer trader said deals were still possible as foreign units of Russian companies continue to fulfill orders while banks unaffected by Western sanctions process payments.

Total imports of fertilizers and raw materials used to produce fertilizers rose 24.57% to 9.795 million tonnes in the first quarter, according to data from Siacesp, an industry group.

Potassium chloride imports alone jumped 41.75% to 3.080 million tons.

These volumes show that Brazil continued to buy despite rising prices and the war threatening to disrupt sales by companies in Russia and Belarus. Delays or lack of fertilizers would jeopardize Brazil’s summer grain season, which will begin in the last quarter of 2022.

The three largest suppliers of potassium chloride to Brazil in the first quarter were the Canadian Canpotex, whose shareholders are Mosaic and Nutrien, the Belarus Potash Company and the Russian UralKali, according to Siacesp.

Mosaic, Norway’s Yara and Brazil’s Fertipar were the top three importers, bringing together 1.3 million tonnes between January and March, the data showed.

Fertilizantes Tocantins, from Eurochem, also imported around 231,753 tons of potassium chloride in the period, representing 7.52% of the total.

The fertilizer director at Stone X, Marcelo Mello, points out that the cargo was sent even before the beginning of the war in Ukraine, since the importation of the product can take up to 60 days to arrive in Brazil. In addition, he says that the flow is not yet normalized.

“Until September we have guaranteed the supply of fertilizers. However, we need a large volume to be shipped in the coming months so that this product reaches producers by August. At that moment, prices started to have a less relevant effect on the fertilizer issue. The most important thing is to be sure of the supply, as there are still doubts”, he emphasizes.

