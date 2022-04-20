FGTS: Caixa starts releasing withdrawals of up to R$ 1 thousand; see calendar | Economy

Workers born in January can, as of this Wednesday (20), withdraw up to R$1,000 from their FGTS .

According to Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) estimates, 3.9 million people are able to withdraw at this stage, in which BRL 2.7 billion was made available by the federal government, out of a total of BRL 30 billion allocated to withdrawals. extraordinary.

Those born in January represent the largest contingent of the extraordinary looting, which runs until June 15th. Then come those born in May, when 3.8 million people will be eligible to withdraw the benefit from May 14th.

In all, 42 million workers will benefit from the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS. The available balance can be consulted since last week, but the withdrawal and movement of the amount follows the calendar established by Caixa.

As Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, explained, it does not mean that those born in January can only withdraw on April 20. “But you can only start withdrawing, who was born in January, from this day,” he said, during a presentation on Tuesday (19).

Since the last 8th, workers can check if they are entitled to the benefit – in addition to amounts and dates for receiving the money. Inquiries can be made through the Caixa website, through an updated version of the FGTS application and at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branches.

In consultation by FGTS websiteIt’s possible to know:

whether the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.

Already through the app FGTS and at Caixa branches, it’s possible:

consult the amount to be credited;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

registration change to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

The money from the fund’s accounts – a right of the worker with a formal contract – can only be withdrawn, in general, in specific situations, such as unfair dismissal, purchase of a home or retirement. But in the last month, the government published Provisional Measure releasing the extraordinary loot.

On the Caixa website, it is necessary to inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep), which can be consulted in the work card or in any old extract that the worker has, and use a password registered by the worker himself. It is also possible to use the Citizen Password. The page offers the option to recover the password, but you must inform the NIS. Click here and see how to check the PIS/NIS number.

The application can be downloaded from the following links:

Android Phones (click here to download)

iOs Phones – Apple (click here to download)

According to Box, around R$30 billion will be released to approximately 42 million workers with the right to withdraw.

The payment goes until June 15, according to the month of birth of the worker. Withdrawal will be possible until December 15th.

The federal government released the following calendar, broken down by month of birth:

Anyone who has a linked FGTS account, active or inactive, can withdraw. read more here

If the holder has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal is made in the following order: first, accounts relating to extinct employment contracts, starting with the account with the lowest balance; then the other linked accounts, starting with the account with the lowest balance.

The amounts that are blocked in the FGTS account, as a guarantee for credit operations in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal, for example, will not be available for withdrawal.

No need to apply. The money will be automatically made available to the worker’s account at Caixa Tem. read more here

If the beneficiary does not have a Caixa Tem account, Caixa Econômica Federal will automatically open an account in the worker’s name.

However, in case of incomplete data that does not allow the opening of the digital account, the worker will have to request the release of the resources.

The entire process to request the withdrawal will be computerized. The worker does not need to go to the Caixa branch, just enter the FGTS application, available for smartphones and tablets, and enter the requested data.

The application can be downloaded by mobile:

Click here to download the app for Android phones

Click here to download the iOS mobile app (Apple)

Click here to see how to login and use the app

After crediting the amounts in the digital social savings account, it will be possible to pay bills and bills or use the virtual debit card and QR code to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments, through the application.

The amount can also be transferred to other bank accounts of Caixa or another bank. It is also possible to carry out transactions through Pix, in addition to making withdrawals at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets.

In case of non-automatic deposit, check out how to request the withdrawal through the app:

The application itself will ask the worker to make a withdrawal request, by clicking on the orange “Request withdrawal” button;

Click on “Confirm” to authorize the opening of a Caixa social savings account on your behalf. This is the only option to receive FGTS resources;

The following message will appear: “Cashier will process the request and if everything is ok, the amount will be credited to your account”.

Not. Withdrawal is optional for the worker. If he is not interested, he can indicate that he does not wish to receive the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, so that his FGTS account is not debited. In this case, he must access the FGTS application or go to one of the bank’s branches to inform him that he does not want to receive the credit.

After making the credit in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, through the same channels, until November 10th.

If the credit of the amounts has been made to the worker’s Digital Social Savings account and this account is not used until December 15, the funds will be returned to the FGTS account, duly corrected.