Fhemig announces public tender in Minas Gerais – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Fhemig | disclosure







This week, Fhemig opened emergency vacancies for pediatricians



The Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig) will promote a public tender with vacancies for all 19 hospitals in the State. The information was confirmed on the morning of this Wednesday (29).

Government of Minas approved the opening of a public tender with the objective of recomposing the Foundation’s staff. The last Fhemig general contest took place in 2012.

Over the past ten years, the Foundation has internally reorganized the workforce to meet imposed needs, such as seasonal outbreaks and the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these events, there were dismissals and even deaths of professionals.

The Itatiaia report contacted the Foundation and was informed that more details will be released soon.

Appointment Yesterday, the appointment of 15 new pediatricians was published to reinforce the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital team, filling the remaining vacancies in the reserve register of the public tender approved in 2017.

The notice period was extended after the suspension of public tenders, caused by the public calamity scenario of the covid-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the month, the report showed the report of a family unable to receive care at a children’s hospital due to the lack of a pediatrician in BH. The child with a fever of 39.3º waited more than five hours in line at the João Paulo II Hospital.

This week, Fhemig opened emergency vacancies for pediatricians who will work at the Emergency Hospital Complex, preferably at the João Paulo II Children’s Hospital, in Belo Horizonte. Fhemig offers 12 vacancies for pediatricians, with a workload of 24 hours per week and a basic salary of R$5,800. This remuneration may be increased according to the location and the function to be performed.

Candidates have until next Monday (25/4) to apply. The notice is available on this page.

The foundation also opens vacancies for the João Penido Regional Hospital, in Juiz de Fora. Registration started yesterday (19/4) for vacancies in different areas. The notice is available here.





Check vacancies:





– 1 vacancy for pediatric surgeon, workload of 24 hours per week and salary of R$ 5,801.50;

-1 vacancy for an infectious disease doctor, 24-hour workweek and salary of R$ 5,801.50;

– 1 vacancy for clinical physician, workload of 24 hours per week and salary of R$ 5,801.50;

– 1 vacancy for occupational therapist, workload of 30 hours per week and salary of R$ 2,645.82;

– 1 vacancy for electronics technician, workload of 40 hours per week and salary of 1,700.03;

– 3 vacancies for clinical pathology technician, workload of 40 hours per week and salary of 1,700.03.





It is important to remember that registrations must not be made by cell phone, as the system is incompatible. It is also recommended to browse Internet Explorer or Mozilla Firefox (version 3.5).