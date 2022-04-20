Fifa’s decision may take another Brazil vs Argentina, now through the Qualifiers, to September in the USA | Brazilian Team

FIFA’s final decision on Brazil vs Argentina, suspended by Anvisa agents in September 2021, could generate a new clash between South American rivals before the Qatar World Cup. Again, as the Australians announced a friendly between the selections for June 11.

The second duel against Argentina before the Cup should stay for September, this time with three points, on the last FIFA date before the Qatar World Cup. The duel would be in the USA – location chosen by Pitch, commercial partner of CBF and AFA, the Argentine football association.

1 of 2 Brazil x Argentina is suspended after Anvisa agent enters the field — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Brazil x Argentina is suspended after Anvisa agent enters the field – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

It is clear that the decision of the FIFA court is still missing for Conmebol to reschedule the suspended game of the Qualifiers. The result would not change the table, as Brazil, with 45 points and the best campaign in history in this qualifying format, can no longer be reached by the Argentines, who have six points less. Both teams ended the Qualifiers undefeated.

2 of 2 Messi greets Tite in Brazil vs Argentina, a game that ended up suspended in the Qualifiers — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Messi greets Tite in Brazil vs Argentina, a game that ended up suspended in the Qualifiers — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Pitch’s original idea of ​​a friendly match would be Colombia, but the coaching staff declined to vary opponents after an impeccable campaign in the Conmebol Qualifiers. With the impossibility of facing Europeans and also the difficulty of playing against Africans, the CBF aimed at opponents from Concacaf. What should happen in the other September match. The CBF has a proposal to face Mexico, one of the classifieds of Concacaf for the Cup.

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, came to express himself about the holding of this suspended match. He said he considered it “fair” to have a new match.

– Regardless of the risk you run. I could be in a very comfortable situation and say “no, leave it alone, let’s postpone it for the Cup”. No, you have to do the right thing, you have to face Argentina. In my opinion, it should be in Brazil, in my private life. The fair would be in Brazil. Is not? Let’s go anywhere, let’s go to measure forces. It even serves as a preparation for the World Cup – he commented in an interview after the Cup draw, to SporTV.

Despite some uncertainties, see the likely agenda of the Brazilian team until the Qatar World Cup:

date 1 – South Korea x Brazil – in South Korea

date 2 – Japan vs Brazil – in Japan

date 3 – June 11 – Brazil vs Argentina, in Melbourne

Brazil vs Mexico – friendly

Brazil vs Argentina – qualifying for the Qualifiers

World Cup – in November and December: