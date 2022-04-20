fight training, popcorn and barbecue

Former BBB 22 Larissa Tomásia passed with a slight perrengue during a barbecue at the house of also former BBB Flay, from the 2020 edition. After eating a piece of meat, one of the contact lenses that the Pernambuco woman wears fell out of her teeth, taking friends to have fun with the situation.

But it wasn’t just Larissa who suffered from one of her teeth. Several celebrities have had situations, some of them embarrassing, involving one of the fundamental pieces of our smile, from a broken tooth in fight training to a piece swallowed in a reality show.

Check out some cases gathered by splash.

Wanessa Camargo: tooth on stage

Earlier this year, Wanessa Camargo entertained fans by remembering the day she lost a tooth in the middle of the show years ago. She said that she couldn’t find him at all and even knelt on the floor in the search.

Wanessa had already commented on what happened during an interview on the extinct Jô Soares program, on TV Globo. After the team helped her hunt for the tooth, she finally found it: “I took a piece of gum and stuck it on,” she said.

Wanessa looks for missing tooth during concert Image: Playback/Instagram

Euphoria Actress: Tooth Pulled Alone

Such dedication of the young actress Maude Apatow made her pull one of her teeth by herself when she was a child. She made the statement to presenter Seth Meyers during an interview and said she wanted to look like a miner.

“It wasn’t a tooth about to come out! It sure wasn’t coming out, I just pulled it out,” said Maude, who plays Lexi Howard in Euphoria.

Maude Apatow, from ‘Euphoria’, remembers an unusual situation for the love of her acting career Image: Playback/YouTube

Whindersson Nunes in fight training

It was early 2021 and Whindersson Nunes was training to fight when one of his teeth broke. The comedian and youtuber, however, did not ceremony and published a smiling selfie. According to him, the accident was caused by the lack of protection during physical exercise.

“Whindersson Nunes loses everything, see how he is these days”, joked in the caption of the publication on Instagram. The photo has nearly 3 million likes. At the time, he went to the dentist and took the opportunity to warn followers about the importance of using protective equipment in training.

Whindersson Nunes broke a tooth during fight training Image: Playback / Instagram @whinderssonnunes

Jessilane at a party at the BBB

The 14th eliminated from BBB 22 was only in the first month of confinement when she revealed to her colleagues that, when she chewed a candy, the candy stuck to the tooth resulting in the loss of half of it. Jade Picon, who was still confined, guided her to seek medical attention at the time.

BBB 22: Jessilane breaks her tooth during a party Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Juliette at BBB 21: broken and swallowed tooth

The protagonist of the 2021 edition, Juliette was talking to two others confined in the xepa’s kitchen when she ate a piece of toasted bread. However, when biting the bread she broke a piece of resin from one of her teeth and ended up swallowing the lost piece. She even tried to get around the situation by filing her teeth, but received a warning from the production.

BBB 21: Juliette breaks a piece of her tooth Image: Reproduction / Globoplay

Larissa Tomasia at the barbecue

When one of Larissa’s teeth contact lenses fell out during a barbecue at Flayslane’s house, the ex-BBB’s friends joked about the situation.

“The tooth fell out, where’s the smile, friend?”, scoffed the doctor Lais Caldas. “Show the tooth lens, show it,” Flay shouted, recording the moment. She put in a temporary tooth and said she’s going to the dentist today to have a permanent one.

Larissa Tomásia, former participant of BBB 22 broke a tooth lens at Flay’s house, from BBB 20 Image: Playback/Instagram

Tom Cruise: begging for secrecy

Tom Cruise had just moved with his family to New York and decided he wanted to have more control over what was out in the media about him in pursuit of privacy. When arranging a dinner with journalist Col Allan, former editor-in-chief of The New York Post, he ended up losing two teeth and had to beg for the fact not to be revealed.

However, the story came to light almost a year ago after the journalist himself was interviewed on the website “OK!”. The journalist said that the actor explained that he broke his teeth in a game with his children. “It was an uncomfortable moment,” he detailed.

Tom Cruise lost his teeth in an interview Image: Reproduction

Nego do Borel at the first party of ‘A Fazenda 13’

Like Jessilane, Nego do Borel lost one of his teeth while he was confined in the 2021 edition of “A Fazenda” (RecordTV). The funk singer said that the tooth was already soft and was ‘glued’ to the gum.

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel loses tooth at party Image: Playback/Playplus

Sabrina Paiva: eating popcorn

The model and Miss São Paulo 2016 ate popcorn hours before the second “A Fazenda” in 2019 when she also broke one of her teeth. Upset, she went around the house complaining and even rang the bell to ask for medical attention.

Sabrina Paiva shows broken tooth to other pedestrians Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Don’t look at my teeth’

Actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed in December 2021 an embarrassing situation that happened during the filming of “Don’t Look Up”, a long on Netflix. She confessed that she lost a tooth right at the beginning of filming and had to finish the job that way.

The case was explained to Variety during the film’s red carpet in New York: “I lost a tooth right at the beginning of filming. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie. So I had to go to the dentist. to record most of it without teeth”, revealed the actress.